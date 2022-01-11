COVID-19: HKPR reports 80th death, 1,171 active cases with 10 in hospital, 28 outbreaks

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported its 80th death, five new outbreaks and 80 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, according to data released Tuesday afternoon.

A new COVID-19-related death was reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes — that region’s 60th death and health unit’s 80th overall since the pandemic was declared in March 2020. There have also been 19 deaths reported in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

The 1,171 active cases reported around 2 p.m. Tuesday are up from the 1,145 active cases reported Monday. Of the 80 new cases, 40 are in Northumberland, 39 in the Kawarthas and one in Haliburton County. The health unit notes since Dec. 31, 2021, only individuals in high-risk settings will be tested. As a result, the number of reported cases of COVID-19 is “an underestimate of the community spread.”

Story continues below advertisement

Other data on Monday:

Hospitalized cases: 124 cumulative cases since the pandemic was declared — four more since Monday’s update (68 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 52 in Northumberland and four in Haliburton County). As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 10 hospitalized cases (16 in the past 14 days), with five cases currently in an intensive care unit (unchanged since Jan. 6).

124 cumulative cases since the pandemic was declared — four more since Monday’s update (68 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 52 in Northumberland and four in Haliburton County). As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 10 hospitalized cases (16 in the past 14 days), with five cases currently in an intensive care unit (unchanged since Jan. 6). Resolved cases: 3,555 — an additional 53 since Monday’s update. The resolved cases make up approximately 74.1 per cent of the 4,794 cumulative confirmed cases since the pandemic’s beginning.

3,555 — an additional 53 since Monday’s update. The resolved cases make up approximately 74.1 per cent of the 4,794 cumulative confirmed cases since the pandemic’s beginning. Vaccination: Most recent vaccination data can be found in this Global News Peterborough article published Monday. All health unit-led vaccination clinics require appointments to be booked through the provincial booking system.

Most recent vaccination data can be found in this Global News Peterborough article published Monday. All health unit-led vaccination clinics require appointments to be booked through the provincial booking system. Testing: Effective Tuesday, Ross Memorial Hospital’s COVID-19 assessment centre is operating out of the Victoria Park Armoury on Kent Street West in Lindsay. More details are available in this article.

Outbreaks

The health unit reports 28 active outbreaks as of Tuesday afternoon with five new outbreaks reported since Monday:

Story continues below advertisement

Fenelon Court long-term care home in Fenelon Falls: Details unavailable.

Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg: Outbreaks at both the diagnostic imaging and inpatient rehab units. Details unavailable.

Trinity College School in Port Hope: According to the school, an outbreak was declared at Bickle House residence with four cases. School permitted to remain open.

William Place Retirement Home in Lindsay: Details unavailable.

Other active outbreaks include the following (unless indicated, case details unavailable):

Story continues below advertisement