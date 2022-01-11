COVID-19: HKPR reports 80th death, 1,171 active cases with 10 in hospital, 28 outbreaks

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported its 80th death, five new outbreaks and 80 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, according to data released Tuesday afternoon.
A new COVID-19-related death was reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes — that region’s 60th death and health unit’s 80th overall since the pandemic was declared in March 2020. There have also been 19 deaths reported in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.
The 1,171 active cases reported around 2 p.m. Tuesday are up from the 1,145 active cases reported Monday. Of the 80 new cases, 40 are in Northumberland, 39 in the Kawarthas and one in Haliburton County. The health unit notes since Dec. 31, 2021, only individuals in high-risk settings will be tested. As a result, the number of reported cases of COVID-19 is “an underestimate of the community spread.”
Other data on Monday:
- Hospitalized cases: 124 cumulative cases since the pandemic was declared — four more since Monday’s update (68 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 52 in Northumberland and four in Haliburton County). As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 10 hospitalized cases (16 in the past 14 days), with five cases currently in an intensive care unit (unchanged since Jan. 6).
- Resolved cases: 3,555 — an additional 53 since Monday’s update. The resolved cases make up approximately 74.1 per cent of the 4,794 cumulative confirmed cases since the pandemic’s beginning.
- Vaccination: Most recent vaccination data can be found in this Global News Peterborough article published Monday. All health unit-led vaccination clinics require appointments to be booked through the provincial booking system.
- Testing: Effective Tuesday, Ross Memorial Hospital’s COVID-19 assessment centre is operating out of the Victoria Park Armoury on Kent Street West in Lindsay. More details are available in this article.
Outbreaks
The health unit reports 28 active outbreaks as of Tuesday afternoon with five new outbreaks reported since Monday:
- Fenelon Court long-term care home in Fenelon Falls: Details unavailable.
- Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg: Outbreaks at both the diagnostic imaging and inpatient rehab units. Details unavailable.
- Trinity College School in Port Hope: According to the school, an outbreak was declared at Bickle House residence with four cases. School permitted to remain open.
- William Place Retirement Home in Lindsay: Details unavailable.
Other active outbreaks include the following (unless indicated, case details unavailable):
- Community Living Group Home Cobourg: Declared Jan. 7.
- Caressant Care Retirement Home in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 6. The home late Monday reported 16 cases with nine residents and seven staff members — up from one resident and one staff member reported last week.
- Legion Village in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 6
- Victoria Manor Home for the Aged in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 6. The health unit has reported 10 cases.
- Christian Horizons Site D in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 5.
- Community Living Group Home — Warkworth : Declared Jan. 5. As of Jan. 7 there were seven active cases — five residents and two staff.
- Extendicare Kawartha Lakes: Declared Jan. 5.
- Case Manor Long-term Care Home in Bobcaygeon: Declared Jan. 4, the home Tuesday reported six active cases — one resident and five staff. There have been two resolved cases — one resident case and one staff.
- Central East Correctional Centre in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 4. The province on Friday reported 30 active cases among inmates. Cases have not been updated since then.
- Regency long-term care in Port Hope: Declared Jan. 4
- Kawartha Lakes Retirement Residence in Bobcaygeon: Declared Jan. 3, the home Tuesday reported eight active cases — one resident and seven staff.
- Caressant Care Mary Street long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 2 with three staff positive cases. On Tuesday the home reported 37 active cases: 20 residents and 17 staff members.
- Access Community Service Group Home in Port Hope: Declared Dec. 31, 2021.
- Warkworth Place long-term care in Warkworth: Declared Dec. 31, 2021. On Tuesday afternoon the home reported 32 active cases — down two — with 26 residents (unchanged) and six staff members. Fully vaccinated: 25 residents and all staff.
- Caressant Care McLaughlin long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Dec. 30, 2021. The home on Tuesday reported 11 active cases — eight residents and three staff.
- Christian Horizons Site C, Ontario Street, in Cobourg: Declared Dec. 30, 2021.
- Christian Horizons Maplewood (Site B) in Cobourg. Declared Dec. 29, 2021.
- Hope Street Terrace long-term care in Port Hope: Declared Dec. 28, the home on Tuesday reported 13 active cases — five residents (unchanged) and eight staff (two more since Monday). They were all fully vaccinated.
- Golden Plough Lodge long-term care in Cobourg: Declared Dec. 26 initially with two employee cases. The home reported on Jan. 1 an additional three staff members and one resident also tested positive.
- Northumberland Hills Hospital — unit 2B medical/surgical unit in Cobourg: Declared Dec. 26 with three employee cases
- Christian Horizons Ontario Street (Site A) in Cobourg: Declared Dec. 24.
- Spring Valley Public School in Brighton: Declared late Dec. 23. As of Monday, the one remaining case was resolved, according to the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board.
- Warkworth Institution: Declared Dec. 21, the health unit initially reported 19 confirmed cases. Correctional Service of Canada reported as of Jan. 9 there were 87 active cases among inmates — up from 70 reported on Jan. 7.
