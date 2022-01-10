Kelowna, B.C. couple share story of their experience with cancer in new book

Send this page to someone via email

When asked to describe three-year-old Elara, her grandparents call her magical.

“She is my best little friend in the whole world,” said Mike Chisholm, author and grandparent.

“There’s just something special, she just got something…she’s just electric. I think she brings people together and people just fall in love with her when they see her. She’s the most special thing in our lives.”

She captivated the hearts of Kelowna residents when she was diagnosed with cancer, and that’s when Candace and Mike Chisholm joined their son and daughter-in-law in Vancouver for five months while Elara received treatment at BC Children’s Hospital.

“She literally is a beast in the way she came through it and she was just 18 months old when we discovered it,” said Candace Chisholm, grandparent and author.

“There was just this tiny little being on this bed and you just think, ‘How could that little body go through so much’? But it’s such a testament to the human spirit.”

Their community rallied around them, fundraisers were held and thousands of dollars and messages were showered over their family. In return, they kept everyone updated on their Facebook page and now they are sharing their story in a

“I came out so much stronger, so much more willing to live life to the fullest,” said Candace.

The best part of the book is that it has a happy ending, her tumour was removed, leaving Elara happy, healthy and sprinkling her magic everywhere she goes.

