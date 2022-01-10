Menu

Crime

Man found dead in Surrey home, homicide team called in

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 10, 2022 2:40 pm
Surrey RCMP officers were called to the scene around 6 p.m. Sunday and now the homicide team is taking over the case. View image in full screen
Surrey RCMP officers were called to the scene around 6 p.m. Sunday and now the homicide team is taking over the case. Shane MacKichan

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in after a man was found dead inside a Surrey home.

Officers were called on Jan. 9 around 6 p.m. to a home in the 13500 block of 84 Avenue after reports came in of a deceased man inside.

RCMP found the man dead in the house.

Police said the initial evidence suggests a shooting happened inside the home but it went unreported until the victim was found.

Click to play video: 'IHIT confirms innocent bystander struck by bullet in Langley shooting that killed 18-year-old' IHIT confirms innocent bystander struck by bullet in Langley shooting that killed 18-year-old
IHIT confirms innocent bystander struck by bullet in Langley shooting that killed 18-year-old

Read more: Man rushed to hospital following fight and shooting in central Abbotsford

Story continues below advertisement

IHIT will now be taking over the case, police confirmed, and the scene will be cordoned off for “a significant amount of time.”

Trending Stories

This includes a road closure on 84 Avenue in both directions between King George Boulevard and 135A Street.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or contact them by email.

