Man found dead in Surrey home, homicide team called in

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in after a man was found dead inside a Surrey home.

Officers were called on Jan. 9 around 6 p.m. to a home in the 13500 block of 84 Avenue after reports came in of a deceased man inside.

RCMP found the man dead in the house.

Police said the initial evidence suggests a shooting happened inside the home but it went unreported until the victim was found.

IHIT will now be taking over the case, police confirmed, and the scene will be cordoned off for “a significant amount of time.”

This includes a road closure on 84 Avenue in both directions between King George Boulevard and 135A Street.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or contact them by email.