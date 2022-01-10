New details but no set start date for curbside organics program, Saskatoon city committee hears

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon city officials provided councillors with some key details about the upcoming curbside organics program – but couldn’t say when exactly when it will start.

In an update to the city’s environmental committee on Monday, administrators said they’re aiming to begin collecting organic refuse in the spring of 2023 but couldn’t confirm a date yet.

Responding to a question from Coun. Darren Hill, water and waste operations director Brendan Lemke said the city will likely align the start of the curbside organics program with the yard waste program, which takes place in the spring.

The city website states the compost depots used in that program will open this year in April.

Lemke also said the program’s start will depend on how long it takes to deploy the bins and that it will begin after a trial launch, which the city will use to determine the most efficient routes for city workers to collect the refuse.

Responding to further questioning from Hill, Lemke said more details will become available as planning continues.

Councillors also learned the administration is recommending large, 360-litre bins (the same size as the current garbage bins), despite suggesting smaller, 240-litre bins in 2018.

Responding to a question from Mayor Charlie Clark, Lemke told the committee the administration did consider whether they should allow residents to choose their own bin size.

He said city officials chose the large bins because determining what is and isn’t allowed in the bins “may remain a moving target” as the program develops, he said.

Utilities and environment general manager Angela Gardiner told the committee the administration chose the larger bins after consulting with some residents and completing further research.

And the bins, at least at the start of the program, will be placed wherever residents currently place their garbage and recycling bins – at least at the start. Lemke said officials are concerned another cart could cause crowding and congestion, especially in back alleys, but added the city will study the best place for all carts in the future. And that includes collection dates, he added.

