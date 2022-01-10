COVID-19: 33rd death in Peterborough area; health unit probes gathering at Keene Centre for the Arts

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported the 33rd death in the region as active cases of COVID-19 dropped under 1,200 over the weekend, according to data released Monday morning.

Details on the 33rd death were not immediately available. It’s the third death this month following two reported last Thursday.

The health unit’s COVID tracker update issued at 11:45 a.m. reported 1,154 active cases, down from 1,201 active cases on Friday. Since its update on Friday, the health unit reports 133 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

A month ago on Dec. 10, 2021, the health unit reported 52 active cases in its jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation. Medical officer of health Dr. Thomas Piggott noted last week that active cases being reported daily are an “enormous underestimate.”

Hospitalizations

Since the pandemic was declared, 125 cases have required hospitalization — an additional five cases since Friday’s update.

Peterborough Regional Health Centre Friday afternoon reported 18 current inpatients with COVID-19. The hospitalized cases make up approximately 3.1 per cent of all cases. Twenty-two of the cases required the intensive care unit — unchanged since Dec. 31.

Intensive care admissions make up 0.2 per cent of all the health unit’s cases since the pandemic’s beginning.

Gathering at Keene Centre for the Arts

The health unit said Monday it is investigating a reported large gathering at the Keene Centre for the Arts on Saturday night.

Videos circulating on social media — including this video posted on Twitter (warning: graphic language) — show a group of at least 20 individuals — with no face masks — together inside the building on 1st Street in the village southeast of Peterborough.

Current provincial health measures limit the number of people for social gatherings to five.

“Peterborough Public Health is aware of the events that took place over the weekend at the Keene Centre for the Arts,” the health unit said on Twitter and Facebook. “PPH is currently reviewing the information received and will be following up with the establishment. Further enforcement action will be taken, as necessary.”

Anyone with additional information is asked to visit the health unit’s complaints submission page.

Since Oct. 1, 2021, charges have been laid against a total of four businesses under the Reopening Ontario Act within the health unit’s jurisdiction.

PPH Health is aware of the events that took place over the weekend at the Keene Centre for the Arts. PPH is currently reviewing the info & will follow up. Further enforcement action will be taken, as necessary. If you have concerns or more info, visit https://t.co/cTEBHpww9O. pic.twitter.com/Ek6NbdnnAO — Ptbo Public Health (@Ptbohealth) January 10, 2022

Other data/vaccination

Other data on Monday from the health unit:

Cumulative confirmed cases: 3,982 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

3,982 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020. Resolved cases: 2790 — 174 more cases since Friday’s update. Resolved cases make up approximately 70 per cent of all cases

The health unit is now posting daily updates for its vaccination data, which can be found on its COVID tracker website. Of note, 304,573 doses have been administered and 80.4 per cent of eligible residents (ages five and up) are fully vaccinated with two doses. More than 57,565 residents have now received a third dose/booster of a vaccine.

All vaccine doses administered for residents ages 30 and up will be the Moderna vaccine as there is currently a Pfizer vaccine shortage, the health unit reported in late December.

The health unit updates its list of clinics on its website offering first, second and third doses for adults and first doses for children aged five to 11. All appointments have to be booked on Ontario’s online portal or by calling the provincial vaccine booking call centre at 1-833-943-3900.

A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.

Testing continues at Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s assessment centre at 1 Hospital Dr. The hospital says demand is extremely high. More information about booking a test through the COVID-19 Assessment Centre can be found on the health unit’s website.

Outbreaks

Since its update Friday, the health unit has declared three outbreaks: at Peterborough Regional Health Centre (third outbreak), a congregate living facility (No. 12) and Sherbrooke Heights Retirement Residence.

There are now 14 other active outbreaks (unless noted, case details have not been made available):

Congregate living facility (No. 11) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 7.

Congregate living facility (No. 10) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 7.

Peterborough Regional Health Centre: Declared Jan. 7.

Royal Gardens Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 7.

Congregate living facility (No. 9) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 6.

Congregate living facility (No. 8) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 5

Peterborough Regional Health Centre: Declared Jan. 2.

Rubidge Street Retirement Residence: Declared Jan. 2.

Congregate living facility (No. 6): Declared Dec. 29.

St. Joseph’s at Fleming long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 29.

Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 28, the home initially reported five staff cases. As of Jan. 5, the facility reported 14 confirmed cases — 13 staff (down by one since Dec. 31) and one case among residents.

Riverview Manor long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 28.

Congregate living facility (No. 5) in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 23.

Extendicare Lakefield: Declared Dec. 22.

There have been 496 cases associated with 86 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared — 131 cases in the past 30 days.

