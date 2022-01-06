SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Ontario to give update on deployment of COVID-19 rapid antigen tests

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 6, 2022 9:17 am
Click to play video: 'Feds promise 140M rapid tests in weeks amid high demand' Feds promise 140M rapid tests in weeks amid high demand
WATCH ABOVE: Feds promise 140M rapid tests in weeks amid high demand.

TORONTO — The Ontario government is expected to provide an update today on the deployment of rapid antigen COVID-19 tests in the province.

The update comes a day after the federal government said it will distribute 140 million rapid tests across the country this month — four times the amount handed out in December.

On Wednesday, a number of stricter health measures – including widespread business closures and a temporary return to online schooling – took effect in Ontario.

The province has also directed hospitals to pause non-urgent surgeries due to skyrocketing COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations.

Read more: Ontario has ‘not yet received’ delivery schedule for rapid tests from feds: premier’s office

As well, a group of hospitals in the province urged pregnant people to get vaccinated against the virus, pointing to the recent hospitalization of several infants infected with COVID-19.

Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children, McMaster Children’s Hospital, the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario and Kingston Health Sciences Centre issued a joint statement Wednesday, saying six babies under the age of one had been admitted since mid-December.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
