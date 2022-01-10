Bob Saget: Olsen Twins, other ‘Full House’ stars react to comedian’s death

Bob Saget, the comedian and actor known for his role as a widower raising a trio of daughters in the sitcom Full House, was found dead Sunday in Florida.
His death at 65 shocked peers and fans and tributes came flooding in on Twitter, praising the veteran comedian for his talent and kindness. Full House costars Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen, John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure and other comedians expressed their condolences.
“Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man,” said the Olsens in a joint statement. “We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has.”
Saget did a comedy show the night before in Florida and tweeted his appreciation of the audience.
“Loved tonight’s show … I had no idea I did a 2 hr set,” he said. He had more upcoming tour dates planned for his “I Don’t Do Negative Comedy Tour” in 2022.
“I’m back in comedy like I was when I was 26. I guess I’m finding my new voice and loving every moment of it,” he posted Saturday on Instagram.
Saget’s family said in a statement they are “devastated” by his passing.
“He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter.”
— With files from Global News’ Chris Jancelewicz
