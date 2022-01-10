Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Bob Saget: Olsen Twins, other ‘Full House’ stars react to comedian’s death

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted January 10, 2022 10:57 am
Click to play video: 'Bob Saget, comedian and ‘Full House’ star, dies at 65' Bob Saget, comedian and ‘Full House’ star, dies at 65
Comedian and actor Bob Saget, best known for hosting the television show “America’s Funniest Videos” and for his role as the jovial dad in the sitcom “Full House” has died at the age of 65. That is according to police who say Saget was found dead in a hotel room in Orlando, Fla. Officers were called for reports of an unresponsive man, later identified as Saget who was pronounced dead at the scene. No official cause of death has been released at this time.

Bob Saget, the comedian and actor known for his role as a widower raising a trio of daughters in the sitcom Full House, was found dead Sunday in Florida.

His death at 65 shocked peers and fans and tributes came flooding in on Twitter, praising the veteran comedian for his talent and kindness. Full House costars Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen, John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure and other comedians expressed their condolences.

Story continues below advertisement

“Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man,” said the Olsens in a joint statement. “We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has.”

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: #BettyWhiteChallenge: Fans to honour TV icon with animal rescue donations

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Saget did a comedy show the night before in Florida and tweeted his appreciation of the audience.

Trending Stories

“Loved tonight’s show … I had no idea I did a 2 hr set,” he said. He had more upcoming tour dates planned for his “I Don’t Do Negative Comedy Tour” in 2022.

“I’m back in comedy like I was when I was 26. I guess I’m finding my new voice and loving every moment of it,” he posted Saturday on Instagram.

Read more: 2022 Golden Globes winners list: ‘Power of the Dog’ wins best picture in live-blog awards

Story continues below advertisement

Saget’s family said in a statement they are “devastated” by his passing.

“He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter.”

With files from Global News’ Chris Jancelewicz

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Bob Saget tagDanny Tanner tagbob saget dead tagbob saget death tagbob saget full house tagbob saget tributes tagbob saget twitter tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers