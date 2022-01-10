Bob Saget: Olsen Twins, other ‘Full House’ stars react to comedian’s death

Send this page to someone via email

Bob Saget, the comedian and actor known for his role as a widower raising a trio of daughters in the sitcom Full House, was found dead Sunday in Florida.

His death at 65 shocked peers and fans and tributes came flooding in on Twitter, praising the veteran comedian for his talent and kindness. Full House costars Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen, John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure and other comedians expressed their condolences.

I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby. — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) January 10, 2022

I don’t know what to say 💔. I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much. — Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) January 10, 2022

“Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man,” said the Olsens in a joint statement. “We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has.”

Still in shock. I just spoke with Bob a few days ago. We stayed on the phone as usual making each other laugh. RIP to friend, comedian & fellow Aristocrat Bob Saget. pic.twitter.com/TDKT8JoULq — Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) January 10, 2022

Beautiful Bob Saget passed away today at 65. He had a big, big heart and a wonderfully warped comic mind. He gave the world a lot of joy and lived his life for goodness’ sake. :’^} pic.twitter.com/QVSITsfaVj — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) January 10, 2022

I know that people lose loved ones, good people, every day. No one gets a pass. But the loss of Bob Saget hits deep. If you didn’t know him, he was kind and dear and cared about people deeply. He was the definition of “a good egg”. Too soon he leaves. #RipBobSaget — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) January 10, 2022

Seeing this tweet from B.J. six days ago and I agree. You couldn’t find a nicer or sharper wit than Bob Saget. Shocked and devastated. 💔💔💔 https://t.co/QgiYCW5H92 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 10, 2022

The only people who said terrible things about Bob Saget were his best friends. 💔 — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) January 10, 2022

Bob Saget was the older wiser ‘me' for nine years on How I Met Your Mother. He was the kindest, loveliest, funniest, most supportive man. The easiest person to be around. A mensch among mensches. 1/7 — Josh Radnor (@JoshRadnor) January 10, 2022

Oh no. RIP Bob Saget. Truly one of the nicest guys and so funny. Very sad. — marc maron (@marcmaron) January 10, 2022

I had the pleasure of a once in a lifetime candid interaction with Bob Saget and Norman Lear a few months ago that had a warmth generally reserved for long time friends. Every story I heard about Bob was confirmed that night. His dark humor, generosity, and love for ppl. RIP xx pic.twitter.com/zwWF1FWPsb — NYT Least Relevant Notable of 2021 Jeremy O Harris (@jeremyoharris) January 10, 2022

Saget did a comedy show the night before in Florida and tweeted his appreciation of the audience.

“Loved tonight’s show … I had no idea I did a 2 hr set,” he said. He had more upcoming tour dates planned for his “I Don’t Do Negative Comedy Tour” in 2022.

“I’m back in comedy like I was when I was 26. I guess I’m finding my new voice and loving every moment of it,” he posted Saturday on Instagram.

Saget’s family said in a statement they are “devastated” by his passing.

“He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter.”

— With files from Global News’ Chris Jancelewicz