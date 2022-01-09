Actor Bob Saget dead at 65, found in Orlando hotel room: police

Send this page to someone via email

Comedian and actor Bob Saget has died at the age of 65, according to police.

Saget was found dead in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida.

Deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, after reports of an unresponsive man, later identified as Saget, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

“Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case,” police said.

Saget did a comedy show just the night before in Florida and tweeted his appreciation of the audience.

“Loved tonight’s show … I had no idea I did a 2 hr set,” he said. He had more upcoming tour dates planned for his “I Don’t Do Negative Comedy Tour” in 2022.

Saget was best known for his role as widowed father Danny Tanner in the TV show Full House, where he was tasked to raise three daughters, including twins played by Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

It was a wholesome role he took up between 1987 and 1995, and later between 2016 and 2020 in Netflix’s reboot Fuller House. But it came in sharp contrast to his raunchy stand-up comedy, an angle he would highlight in later cameos such as in the 1998 film, Half-Baked, or in the TV show, Entourage, where he was his full, unfiltered self.

While starring on Full House, Saget also hosted America’s Funniest Home Videos from 1989 to 1997, which allowed him to riff on videos of Americans in one predicament or another.

Saget later was the narrator in How I Met Your Mother, playing the future Ted Mosby who recounted his love story to his children.

He was born in Philadelphia on May 17, 1956.

