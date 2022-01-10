Police investigate overnight fight near Hamilton’s West Harbour GO

One person was sent to hospital following a fight near Hamilton’s West Harbor GO station overnight on Monday morning, according to police.
A spokesperson says a unit was deployed for an “ambulance assist” call just after 3:30 a.m. amid reports of a physical altercation near the James Street North transit hub.
“One individual transported to hospital with minor injury,” Const. Krist-Lee Ernst told Global News.
Trending Stories
“The investigation is in its infancy and a further update will be given once more is available.”
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments