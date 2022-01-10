Police investigate overnight fight near Hamilton’s West Harbour GO

Send this page to someone via email

One person was sent to hospital following a fight near Hamilton’s West Harbor GO station overnight on Monday morning, according to police.

A spokesperson says a unit was deployed for an “ambulance assist” call just after 3:30 a.m. amid reports of a physical altercation near the James Street North transit hub.

“One individual transported to hospital with minor injury,” Const. Krist-Lee Ernst told Global News.

“The investigation is in its infancy and a further update will be given once more is available.”

