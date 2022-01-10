Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigate overnight fight near Hamilton’s West Harbour GO

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 10, 2022 10:30 am
Hamilton police say they were called out to aid an EMS team following an altercation on James Street North Jan. 10. View image in full screen
Hamilton police say they were called out to aid an EMS team following an altercation on James Street North Jan. 10. Don Mitchell / Global News

One person was sent to hospital following a fight near Hamilton’s West Harbor GO station overnight on Monday morning, according to police.

A spokesperson says a unit was deployed for an “ambulance assist” call just after 3:30 a.m. amid reports of a physical altercation near the James Street North transit hub.

Read more: GO Transit reduces rail, bus service as COVID puts pressure on workforce

“One individual transported to hospital with minor injury,” Const. Krist-Lee Ernst told Global News.

Trending Stories

“The investigation is in its infancy and a further update will be given once more is available.”

Click to play video: 'SIU investigating after police chase involving a stolen pickup truck from Port Hope leaves one man dead, one injured' SIU investigating after police chase involving a stolen pickup truck from Port Hope leaves one man dead, one injured
Story continues below advertisement

 

 

 

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton Police tagHamilton news tagGO Transit tagJames Street North tagaltercation in hamilton tagfight at hamilton go station tagharbour go station tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers