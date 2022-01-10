Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Leduc RCMP investigate suspicous death in Calmar, Alta.

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted January 10, 2022 8:53 am
rcmp logo placard office View image in full screen
File: A placard outisde of a Royal Canadian Mountain Police office. Courtesy: RCMP

Mounties are investigating a death in the small town of Calmar, Alta.

Leduc RCMP were called to a home in the town on Sunday around 5:35 a.m. Police and EMS found a deceased man.

A different man inside the home was arrested at that time. In the same news release, police said they were looking for a man by the name of Jesse John Cardinal who “is believed to be associated to the call for service.”

Trending Stories

Read more: 2 men arrested, 1 suspect still on the loose after shooting in Leduc last summer

A second news release sent two hours later said RCMP had located Cardinal, with no mention of an arrest.

The Alberta RCMP major crimes unit has taken over the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

No charges have been laid as of yet.

Police say further updates will be provided when additional information can be shared.

Calmar is 17 kilometres west of Leduc.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta crime tagRural Crime tagLeduc RCMP tagCalmar tagAlberta RCMP major crimes unit tagCalmar crime tagJesse John Cardinal tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers