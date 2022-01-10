Leduc RCMP investigate suspicous death in Calmar, Alta.

Send this page to someone via email

Mounties are investigating a death in the small town of Calmar, Alta.

Leduc RCMP were called to a home in the town on Sunday around 5:35 a.m. Police and EMS found a deceased man.

A different man inside the home was arrested at that time. In the same news release, police said they were looking for a man by the name of Jesse John Cardinal who “is believed to be associated to the call for service.”

A second news release sent two hours later said RCMP had located Cardinal, with no mention of an arrest.

The Alberta RCMP major crimes unit has taken over the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

No charges have been laid as of yet.

Police say further updates will be provided when additional information can be shared.

Calmar is 17 kilometres west of Leduc.