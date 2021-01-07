2 men arrested, 1 suspect still on the loose after shooting in Leduc last summer

Send this page to someone via email

Two men have been arrested and charged in a shooting that injured two other men at an apartment complex in Leduc last summer, but RCMP say a third suspect is still on the loose.

The shooting happened on July 17, 2020, in the city south of Edmonton. RCMP said they responded just after 2 p.m. to the complex at 105 Westhaven Drive, where police and paramedics found two men who has suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The men were treated and taken to hospital, and later released.

A police scene at an apartment complex at 105 Westhaven Drive in Leduc, Alta. on Friday, July 17, 2020. Courtesy: Jay Lucey

There was a significant police presence at the scene throughout the afternoon as police tried to identify any suspects and search the area, but a few hours later Mounties said the shooters were no longer there.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: 2 men found injured in Leduc after RCMP respond to report of shots fired

Just under a month later, RCMP identified one suspect: 21-year-old Salah Ali Aden of Edmonton. On Aug. 13, police said nine charges had been laid against him, including aggravated assault.

As of Thursday, he was still a wanted man. Police said he’s six-foot-three, 166 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Salah Ali Aden, 21, of Edmonton is wanted by Leduc RCMP. Supplied

RCMP have also since identified and charged a second and third man.

Jeremiah Leavesley, 20, of Leduc, was tracked down in B.C. and arrested with the assistance of Kelowna RCMP.

Fourteen charges were laid against Leavesley, including robbery, pointing of and careless use of a firearm, two firearm possession charges, as well as disguise with intent.

Story continues below advertisement

Leavesley was brought back to Alberta and remains in custody. He’s scheduled to appear in Leduc Provincial Court on Jan. 14.

The third suspect, 19-year-old Leduc resident Logan Hicks, was charged with robbery using a firearm, assault with a weapon and disguise with intent. Hicks was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Leduc courthouse on Feb. 4.

RCMP said Aden’s current whereabouts are unknown, however, he has been known to frequent the Edmonton area. Police believe he may be in possession of a gun and ask the public not to confront him.

— With files from Phil Heidenreich, Global News