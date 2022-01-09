Menu

News

No serious injuries after truck collides with transit bus in Port Moody: police

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 9, 2022 6:35 pm
A TransLink bus seen crashed in a ditch on the Barnett Highway, Sunday. View image in full screen
A TransLink bus seen crashed in a ditch on the Barnett Highway, Sunday. Global News

Port Moody police say no one was seriously hurt in a collision resulting in a transit bus landing in a ditch.

The driver of a truck lost control on the Barnett Highway near Reed Point just after 9:30 a.m., Sunday, crossing the centre line and crashing into the bus, sending it into the ditch, police said.

Investigators described the roads as “very slick,” and they believe road conditions were contributed to the crash.

Read more: Transit driver pinned between two buses in Vancouver dies of his injuries

TransLink confirmed the collision, but referred all further questions to police.

Port Moody police said there was just one passenger aboard the bus. No one was seriously injured.

Police said the route had been reduced to one lane while crews work to remove the bus.

 

Click to play video: 'More extreme weather wreaks havoc in Metro Vancouver' More extreme weather wreaks havoc in Metro Vancouver
More extreme weather wreaks havoc in Metro Vancouver
