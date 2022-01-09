No serious injuries after truck collides with transit bus in Port Moody: police

Send this page to someone via email

Port Moody police say no one was seriously hurt in a collision resulting in a transit bus landing in a ditch.

The driver of a truck lost control on the Barnett Highway near Reed Point just after 9:30 a.m., Sunday, crossing the centre line and crashing into the bus, sending it into the ditch, police said.

Investigators described the roads as “very slick,” and they believe road conditions were contributed to the crash.

TransLink confirmed the collision, but referred all further questions to police.

Port Moody police said there was just one passenger aboard the bus. No one was seriously injured.

Police said the route had been reduced to one lane while crews work to remove the bus.

