Crime

Man seriously injured after stabbing in East York, police say

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 9, 2022 9:15 am
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Global News

A man suffered serious injuries after a stabbing in East York Saturday evening, Toronto police say.

According to police, the stabbing occurred in the Dawes Road and Victoria Park area just after 9:30 p.m. ET Saturday.

Police said a man in his 40s was stabbed with a knife and was transported to hospital via an emergency run.

A spokesperson for the Toronto Police told Global News the man suffered “serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.”

According to police, the suspect fled the scene.

