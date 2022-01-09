Man seriously injured after stabbing in East York, police say

A man suffered serious injuries after a stabbing in East York Saturday evening, Toronto police say.
According to police, the stabbing occurred in the Dawes Road and Victoria Park area just after 9:30 p.m. ET Saturday.
Police said a man in his 40s was stabbed with a knife and was transported to hospital via an emergency run.
A spokesperson for the Toronto Police told Global News the man suffered “serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.”
According to police, the suspect fled the scene.
