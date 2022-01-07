Menu

Ahmaud Arbery's killers sentenced to life in prison

Powerful Metro Vancouver winds bring flooding, park closures and ferry cancellations

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 7, 2022 4:41 pm
Click to play video: 'King tide and strong winds damaging sections of seawall around Metro Vancouver' King tide and strong winds damaging sections of seawall around Metro Vancouver
A king tide combined with high winds is causing havoc along coastal areas of Metro Vancouver. At Ambleside Beach in West Vancouver and English Bay in Vancouver, sections of the seawall are closed as water overtops the walk and makes conditions near the water dangerous. But the high water was not enough to dislodge the stranded barge from the beach in the West End. However, other barges in the bay are needing help from the coast guard.

Heavy winds knocked out power to tens of thousands of people on B.C.’s South Coast on Friday, flooding coastal areas and prompting ferry sailing cancellations.

Environment Canada wind warnings were in effect for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and the Greater Victoria area, with winds of 70 km/h gusting to 90 km/h forecast.

Read more: Freezing rain, winter storm leaves thousands without power on B.C.’s South Coast

As of 1 p.m., BC Hydro reported more than 20,000 customers without power in the Lower Mainland and Sunshine Coast alone, and more than 7,300 on Vancouver Island.

In West Vancouver, Ambleside Park was closed due to a combination of powerful winds and shoreline flooding from a king tide.

A district spokesperson said crews had deployed tiger dams to protect the Music Box and Silk Purse Art Centre in the park, and expected a significant debris mess. Several vehicles were trapped in a flooded parking lot.

Stanley Park and parts of the seawall around Sunset Beach in Vancouver were also closed due to dangerous waves and high water from the king tide.

In Kitsilano, the Jericho Pier — which was already closed due to previous damage — appeared to have suffered more significant impacts from the storm.

The Metro Vancouver Regional District closed Iona Beach Regional Park in Richmond after the storm surge and king tide caused erosion affecting the road in and out of the area.

And North Vancouver closed access ot the Burrard Dry Dock and St. Roch due to high winds and waves.

BC Ferries said it had to cancel multiple sailings on major southern routes, including Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay, Tsawwassen to Duke Point, Horseshoe Bay to Departure Pay, Powell River to Little River, and Westview to Blubber Bay.

You can find an up-to-date list of ferry delays and cancellations here.

