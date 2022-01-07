Menu

Crime

Warrant issued for suspect after stabbing at Square One in Mississauga

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 7, 2022 2:57 pm
Mississauga resident Michael Ramos is wanted for aggravated assault and failure to comply. . View image in full screen
Mississauga resident Michael Ramos is wanted for aggravated assault and failure to comply. . Handout / Peel Regional Police

An arrest warrant has been issued for a 22-year-old man, wanted after a stabbing at Square One in Mississauga earlier this week.

Peel Regional Police said officers were called to the mall around 5:50 p.m. on Wednesday.

Read more: Man seriously injured after stabbing at Square One in Mississauga

Police said the suspect went to the mall with a knife and assaulted a male victim, who sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Trending Stories

Mississauga resident Michael Ramos is now wanted for aggravated assault and failure to comply.

Anyone with information on the stabbing or the whereabouts of Ramos is being asked to contact police at 905-453-2121 ext. 1133 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Peel police at Square One in Mississauga on Wednesday. View image in full screen
Peel police at Square One in Mississauga on Wednesday. Global News
