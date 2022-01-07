Warrant issued for suspect after stabbing at Square One in Mississauga

Send this page to someone via email

An arrest warrant has been issued for a 22-year-old man, wanted after a stabbing at Square One in Mississauga earlier this week.

Peel Regional Police said officers were called to the mall around 5:50 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police said the suspect went to the mall with a knife and assaulted a male victim, who sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Mississauga resident Michael Ramos is now wanted for aggravated assault and failure to comply.

Anyone with information on the stabbing or the whereabouts of Ramos is being asked to contact police at 905-453-2121 ext. 1133 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

View image in full screen Peel police at Square One in Mississauga on Wednesday. Global News