Man seriously injured after stabbing at Square One in Mississauga

A man was seriously injured after a stabbing at Square One in Mississauga on Wednesday, officials say.

Peel Regional Police said emergency crews were called to the mall shortly before 6 p.m. after a stabbing on the lower level.

Peel paramedics said they transported a man in his 20s to a Toronto trauma centre with serious injuries.

Police said a male suspect wearing pajama pants and a blue hoodie fled the area.

He was described as five-feet-nine-inches tall with a skinny build.

Anyone with information on the incident is being asked to contact police.

