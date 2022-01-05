Menu

Crime

Man seriously injured after stabbing at Square One in Mississauga

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 5, 2022 7:21 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

A man was seriously injured after a stabbing at Square One in Mississauga on Wednesday, officials say.

Peel Regional Police said emergency crews were called to the mall shortly before 6 p.m. after a stabbing on the lower level.

Peel paramedics said they transported a man in his 20s to a Toronto trauma centre with serious injuries.

Police said a male suspect wearing pajama pants and a blue hoodie fled the area.

He was described as five-feet-nine-inches tall with a skinny build.

Anyone with information on the incident is being asked to contact police.

