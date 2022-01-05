Man seriously injured after stabbing at Square One in Mississauga

A man was seriously injured after a stabbing at Square One in Mississauga on Wednesday, officials say.
Peel Regional Police said emergency crews were called to the mall shortly before 6 p.m. after a stabbing on the lower level.
Peel paramedics said they transported a man in his 20s to a Toronto trauma centre with serious injuries.
Police said a male suspect wearing pajama pants and a blue hoodie fled the area.
He was described as five-feet-nine-inches tall with a skinny build.
Anyone with information on the incident is being asked to contact police.
