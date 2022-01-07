Pelican Narrows RCMP seek public assistance locating wanted man

Send this page to someone via email

Pelican Narrows, Sask., RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a man who is wanted on several charges.

Police say on Dec. 31, 2021 at approximately 3:40 a.m., Pelican Narrows RCMP received a complaint of a shooting.

“An injured adult (man) was located at a residence in the community,” police state. “He was transported to hospital with what are described as serious injuries.”

Police say Pelican Narrows RCMP have charged 22-year-old Tanner Ballantyne of Pelican Narrows with five offences, including discharging a firearm with intent, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm while unauthorized.

Police have been unable to locate Ballantyne and are actively trying to find and arrest him. Police say Ballantyne is described as approximately five feet 11 inches tall and 155 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and has connections to Pelican Narrows and Prince Albert.

Police warn the public that he should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, do not approach him. Report sightings or information to Pelican Narrows RCMP at 306-632-3300. Information can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1‐800‐222‐TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.

