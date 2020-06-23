Bootlegging charge laid in northern Saskatchewan community

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A woman who reportedly told RCMP in northern Saskatchewan that she had a couple of cases of beer in her vehicle is facing a bootlegging charge.

Police said they received word on Saturday that a vehicle was travelling to Pelican Narrows with a large amount of alcohol to sell in the community.

READ MORE: La Loche RCMP charge 3 with bootlegging

Officers located the vehicle and pulled it over, police said.

She was told by officers she was being investigated for bootlegging and police said she consented to have her vehicle searched.

Pelican Narrows RCMP said they seized 32 60-ounce bottles of hard liquor and 164 cans of beer.

Story continues below advertisement

The woman, who has not been named, was charged under Saskatchewan’s Alcohol and Gaming Regulations Act.

She is scheduled to appear in Pelican Narrows provincial court on Oct. 6.

Pelican Narrows is roughly 510 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

1:39 Coronavirus: Licensed restaurants, bars can now offer alcohol for takeout, delivery orders Coronavirus: Licensed restaurants, bars can now offer alcohol for takeout, delivery orders