Crime

Bootlegging charge laid in northern Saskatchewan community

By David Giles Global News
Posted June 23, 2020 10:11 am
Updated June 23, 2020 10:43 am
Pelican Narrows RCMP said 32 60-ounce bottles of hard liquor and 164 cans of beer were seized during a search of a vehicle.
Pelican Narrows RCMP said 32 60-ounce bottles of hard liquor and 164 cans of beer were seized during a search of a vehicle. Pelican Narrows RCMP / Supplied

A woman who reportedly told RCMP in northern Saskatchewan that she had a couple of cases of beer in her vehicle is facing a bootlegging charge.

Police said they received word on Saturday that a vehicle was travelling to Pelican Narrows with a large amount of alcohol to sell in the community.

Officers located the vehicle and pulled it over, police said.

She was told by officers she was being investigated for bootlegging and police said she consented to have her vehicle searched.

Pelican Narrows RCMP said they seized 32 60-ounce bottles of hard liquor and 164 cans of beer.

Story continues below advertisement

The woman, who has not been named, was charged under Saskatchewan’s Alcohol and Gaming Regulations Act.

She is scheduled to appear in Pelican Narrows provincial court on Oct. 6.

Pelican Narrows is roughly 510 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

