Northern Saskatchewan police say man escaped custody, fled into woods

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

RCMP in northern Saskatchewan are trying to locate a man who escaped custody.

Barry Thomas, 24, was charged with one count of aggravated assault in relation to an investigation from Monday, read a press release.

Police said he was arrested on Tuesday and last seen on McKay Road at roughly 10:30 a.m. the same day.

The escapee fled on foot and ran into a wooded area, read the press release.

Thomas is described by police as around five-foot nine, 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. They added he was last seen wearing a greyish-blue long-sleeved shirt, camouflage pants and black shoes.

Story continues below advertisement

Pelican Narrows RCMP told the public not to approach Thomas if seen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-632-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Pelican Narrows is roughly 510 km northeast of Saskatoon.

1:29 Saskatchewan RCMP’s top 10 reasons not to call 9-1-1 from 2020 Saskatchewan RCMP’s top 10 reasons not to call 9-1-1 from 2020 – Jan 2, 2021