Northern Saskatchewan police say man escaped custody, fled into woods

RCMP in northern Saskatchewan are trying to locate a man who escaped custody.
Barry Thomas, 24, was charged with one count of aggravated assault in relation to an investigation from Monday, read a press release.
Police said he was arrested on Tuesday and last seen on McKay Road at roughly 10:30 a.m. the same day.
The escapee fled on foot and ran into a wooded area, read the press release.
Thomas is described by police as around five-foot nine, 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. They added he was last seen wearing a greyish-blue long-sleeved shirt, camouflage pants and black shoes.
Pelican Narrows RCMP told the public not to approach Thomas if seen.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-632-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Pelican Narrows is roughly 510 km northeast of Saskatoon.
Comments