Crime

Northern Saskatchewan police say man escaped custody, fled into woods

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted October 6, 2021 8:52 pm
Pelican Narrows RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Barry Thomas, 24, who escaped custody. View image in full screen
Pelican Narrows RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Barry Thomas, 24, who escaped custody. RCMP / Supplied

RCMP in northern Saskatchewan are trying to locate a man who escaped custody.

Barry Thomas, 24, was charged with one count of aggravated assault in relation to an investigation from Monday, read a press release.

Police said he was arrested on Tuesday and last seen on McKay Road at roughly 10:30 a.m. the same day.

The escapee fled on foot and ran into a wooded area, read the press release.

Police arrest inmate who escaped from Dartmouth jail, 2nd man still on lam

Thomas is described by police as around five-foot nine, 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. They added he was last seen wearing a greyish-blue long-sleeved shirt, camouflage pants and black shoes.

Pelican Narrows RCMP told the public not to approach Thomas if seen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-632-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Pelican Narrows is roughly 510 km northeast of Saskatoon.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan RCMP’s top 10 reasons not to call 9-1-1 from 2020' Saskatchewan RCMP’s top 10 reasons not to call 9-1-1 from 2020
Saskatchewan RCMP’s top 10 reasons not to call 9-1-1 from 2020 – Jan 2, 2021
