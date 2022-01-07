SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Maple Leafs Marner, Engvall in COVID-19 protocol

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 7, 2022 12:18 pm

TORONTO – The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed forwards Mitch Marner and Pierre Engvall into the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.

The forwards are the 16th and 17th Toronto players to enter the league’s protocol since a COVID-19 outbreak on the team started last month, but are the only two team members currently sidelined by the virus.

Seven staff members have also gone through the league’s protocol.

The positive tests come after defenceman Timothy Liljegren, the last player in isolation from the height of the initial outbreak, returned to practice Monday.

Star forward Auston Matthews tested positive for COVID-19 on a rapid antigen test Monday, but returned a negative PCR test the next day that was later confirmed and played in the Maple Leafs’ 4-2 win over visiting Edmonton on Wednesday.

The Maple Leafs have assigned Joey Anderson and Brett Seney to their taxi squad from the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies.

The Maple Leafs visit the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
