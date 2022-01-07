Menu

Crime

Central Hastings OPP seek robbery suspect in Madoc area

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 7, 2022 9:57 am
OPP are looking for a suspect in a robbery in Madoc. View image in full screen
OPP are looking for a suspect in a robbery in Madoc. Central Region OPP

Central Hastings OPP are looking for a suspect wanted in connection with a robbery in the Madoc area early Thursday.

According to OPP, around 3:10 a.m., officers responded to a reported break and enter at an address on Highway 62 in Madoc Township, about 85 kilometres east of Peterborough.

Read more: Port Hope police charge woman with break in at health unit building

Police say the suspect was last seen driving southbound on Hwy. 62.

Justin Hutson, 38, of Madoc Township, is wanted for robbery with violence, assault with a weapon and other related offences.

Police released an image of Hutson to the media on Friday morning.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to immediately call Central Hastings OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

