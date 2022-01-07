Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Port Hope police charge woman with break in at health unit building

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 7, 2022 9:09 am
Police in Port Hope arrested a woman at the HKPR District Health Unit building for a break-in. View image in full screen
Police in Port Hope arrested a woman at the HKPR District Health Unit building for a break-in. Port Hope Police Service

Police in Port Hope, Ont., say a woman claimed to be an employee during a break and enter at a health unit building early Friday.

According to the Port Hope Police Service, officers responded to an alarm at a building belonging to the Haliburton Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit.

Read more: COVID-19: HKPR reports 995 active cases, 11 in hospital; 80.4% eligible residents fully vaccinated

Police located a woman inside the building who claimed she was an employee with the health unit who had returned to pick up her belongings.

Trending Stories

Police say officials with the health unit confirmed the woman was not an employee and said they did not know her.

Tamara Newton, of Oshawa, was arrested and charged with break and enter with intent and possession of break-in instruments. Her age was not provided.

Story continues below advertisement

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg in February.

Click to play video: 'Peterborough and area police advise community to be wary of porch pirates during holidays' Peterborough and area police advise community to be wary of porch pirates during holidays
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Break And Enter tagBreak In tagPort Hope tagHaliburton-Kawartha-Pine Ridge District Health Unit tagHKPR tagPort Hope Police Service tagimpersonation tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers