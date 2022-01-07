Port Hope police charge woman with break in at health unit building

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Port Hope, Ont., say a woman claimed to be an employee during a break and enter at a health unit building early Friday.

According to the Port Hope Police Service, officers responded to an alarm at a building belonging to the Haliburton Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit.

Police located a woman inside the building who claimed she was an employee with the health unit who had returned to pick up her belongings.

Police say officials with the health unit confirmed the woman was not an employee and said they did not know her.

Tamara Newton, of Oshawa, was arrested and charged with break and enter with intent and possession of break-in instruments. Her age was not provided.

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg in February.