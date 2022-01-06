COVID-19: HKPR reports 995 active cases, 11 in hospital; 80.4% eligible residents fully vaccinated

Send this page to someone via email

For the third day in a row, the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported a dip in the number of active cases of COVID-19 within its jurisdiction but reported another three new outbreaks, according to data released Thursday afternoon.

The 995 active confirmed cases of COVID-19 are down from 1,005 reported on Wednesday, 1,041 reported on Tuesday and 1,116 reported on Monday. Thursday’s update reported 74 new confirmed cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction: 36 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 35 in Northumberland County and three in Haliburton County.

Among the 995 active cases are 544 reported in Northumberland County (down six), 375 in the City of Kawartha Lakes (down by six) and 76 in Haliburton County (up by two) — all are lab-confirmed positive results. The health unit notes since Dec. 31, 2021, only individuals in high-risk settings will be tested. As a result, the number of reported cases of COVID-19 is “an underestimate of the community spread.”

Hospitalized cases

Since the pandemic was declared there have been 115 hospitalized cases of COVID-19, an additional three cases since Wednesday’s update.

As of 2:55 p.m. Thursday, there were 11 hospitalized cases, with five in an intensive care unit (one more).

Since the pandemic began, there have been 62 hospitalized cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes (unchanged), 49 in Northumberland County (up by three) and four in Haliburton County (unchanged).

Other data from Thursday shows:

Resolved cases: 3,296 — an additional 86 since Wednesday’s update. The resolved cases make up approximately 76 per cent of the 4,356 cumulative confirmed cases since the pandemic’s beginning.

3,296 — an additional 86 since Wednesday’s update. The resolved cases make up approximately 76 per cent of the 4,356 cumulative confirmed cases since the pandemic’s beginning. Deaths: 77 — the most recent was reported on Dec. 23 in Northumberland County, the first death reported since June 29. There have been 58 deaths among people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kawarthas, 18 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

Vaccination

In its weekly vaccination rate data released Monday, Jan. 3 — but published Thursday — the health unit reported the following data (in comparison with Dec. 28 data):

All eligible residents (ages 5 and up):

Single dose : 84.9 per cent (up from 84.6 per cent)

: 84.9 per cent (up from 84.6 per cent) Two doses: 80.4 per cent (up from 80.2 per cent)

Residents ages 12 and up:

Single dose: 87.9 per cent (up from 87.7 per cent)

87.9 per cent (up from 87.7 per cent) Two doses: 85.6 per cent (up from 85.4 per cent)

Adults (age 18 and up):

One dose: 88.6 per cent (up from 88.4 per cent)

88.6 per cent (up from 88.4 per cent) Two doses: 86.5 per cent (up from 86.2 per cent).

To date, 155,453 residents have received a single COVID-19 vaccine dose — and additional 649 since the Dec. 28 update. As well, 390 more residents (147,164 total) have received two doses since Dec. 28.

All health unit-led vaccination clinics require appointments to be booked through the provincial booking system.

Outbreaks

The health unit reports 18 active outbreaks as of Thursday afternoon after three new outbreaks were declared late Wednesday: Site D of Christian Horizons in Cobourg, Community Living Campbellford/Brighton and at Extendicare Port Hope. Case details were not immediately available.

An outbreak is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in residents, staff or other visitors in a home or congregate setting.

There are 15 other active outbreaks:

Central East Correctional Centre in Lindsay (the province reports 19 active cases among inmates as of Tuesday).

Case Manor Long-term Care Home in Bobcaygeon. Case details are unavailable.

Kawartha Lakes Retirement Residence in Bobcaygeon. Case details are unavailable.

Caressant Care Mary Street long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Sunday, Jan. 2 with three staff positive cases. On Thursday the home reports seven residents and 11 staff have tested positive.

Caressant Care McLaughlin long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Dec. 30, 2021 after one resident and one staff member tested positive that day. The home on Monday reported no new cases since Dec. 30. No update since then has been provided.

Warkworth Place LTC: Declared Dec. 31. On Thursday afternoon the home reports that 26 residents (up by two) and six staff members (unchanged) have tested positive — 25 residents and all staff were fully vaccinated.

Access Community Service Group Home in Port Hope: Declared Dec. 31, case details unavailable.

Site C of Christian Horizons, Ontario Street, in Cobourg: Declared Dec. 30, case details are unavailable.

Site B of Christian Horizons Maplewood in Cobourg. Declared Dec. 29, case details are unavailable.

Hope Street Terrace long-term care in Port Hope: Declared Dec. 28, the home on Thursday reports five active cases — one resident and four staff members (both unchanged), who were all fully vaccinated.

Golden Plough Lodge long-term care in Cobourg: Declared Dec. 26 initially with two employee cases. The home reported Saturday an additional three staff members and one resident have also tested positive.

Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg: Declared Dec. 26 with three employee cases on the 2B medical/surgical unit.

Christian Horizons (Site A Ontario Street) in Cobourg: Declared Dec. 24, case details are unavailable.

Spring Valley Public School in Brighton: Declared late Dec. 23. As of Thursday morning, there was one active case, according to the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board.

Warkworth Institution: Declared Dec. 21, the health unit initially reported 19 confirmed cases. Correctional Service of Canada reports Thursday there are 71 active cases among inmates.

