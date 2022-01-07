SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: New Brunswick set to give update as Omicron variant continues to impact province

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted January 7, 2022 8:53 am
Click to play video: ''
WATCH: New Brunswick officials hold briefing as COVID-19 spreads.

New Brunswick Health Minister Dorothy Shephard, along with chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell, are scheduled to hold a COVID-19 briefing Friday morning.

The event begins at 10 a.m. and will be live streamed here.

Read more: COVID-19: N.B. reports death of person in 30s, only Moderna boosters now being offered

On Thursday, the province reported 672 new cases and the death of a person in their 30s.

At last count, 63 people were hospitalized, 19 patients were in intensive care and 11 people are on ventilators.

The province told Global News on Thursday that it plans to open eligibility for booster doses in the coming days.

