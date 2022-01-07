COVID-19: New Brunswick set to give update as Omicron variant continues to impact province

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick Health Minister Dorothy Shephard, along with chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell, are scheduled to hold a COVID-19 briefing Friday morning.

The event begins at 10 a.m. and will be live streamed here.

On Thursday, the province reported 672 new cases and the death of a person in their 30s.

At last count, 63 people were hospitalized, 19 patients were in intensive care and 11 people are on ventilators.

The province told Global News on Thursday that it plans to open eligibility for booster doses in the coming days.