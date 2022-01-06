COVID-19: New Brunswick small businesses left in limbo while rapid test distribution is retooled

Send this page to someone via email

Small to medium-sized businesses in New Brunswick are unable to get COVID-19 rapid test kits due to the suspension of the provincial workplace distribution program.

Prior to Wednesday, businesses with fewer than 200 employees could acquire rapid test kits from their local chamber of commerce through a provincial program.

John Wishart, CEO of the Greater Moncton Chamber of Commerce, said they were asked to pause distribution for at least a week while the program was retooled in an interview on Thursday.

“We’re sort of focused on the small to medium entrepreneur,” he said, noting the chamber had distributed tests to roughly 860 businesses.

“I think in some ways those are the companies that need the most help right now because they’re suffering in so many ways with Level 2 restriction on capacity if you’re a restaurant, for instance, so the sooner we can get some clarity the better.”

Businesses with over 200 employees can receive test kits through a federal progam.

Raymond Melanson, general manager of the Dieppe IGA grocery store, believes rapid testing for his employees is of utmost importance during the spread of the Omicron variant.

Though he has several safety measures in place, like hand sanitizing stations, capacity limits in smaller areas of the store and physical distancing, he said, “What I don’t control is when people leave the premises.”

“When they get home into different settings, I believe that’s probably where the employees are catching COVID,” he said in an interview on Thursday.

The store has not experienced staffing issues yet, but he’s concerned that could become an issue in the future.

He said last week, the store was acquiring tests by going to the pick-up locations meant for the general public, when he was informed he should be going through the Chamber of Commerce.

He called on Wednesday, he said, only to be told the program was on pause, leaving him with no way to acquire the tests.

“We don’t have much of a plan to be honest. Right now we do have some tests available at the store. I have about 40 tests and I have 150 employees,” he said.

“So right now, we don’t use the test on a regular basis for no reason. We really have to be very, very selective as to how we provide testing to employees.”