‘It’s been challenging’: West Kelowna, B.C. crews working around the clock to maintain roads

City officials say crews are working around the clock in West Kelowna, B.C., maintaining roads amid continuous snowfall.

But the snowfall the region has been experiencing has made the work challenging, according to the City of West Kelowna.

“There’s been very little time for the snow to melt away and to allow our team to catch up,” said City of Kelowna’s public works manager Chris Anderson.

“It’s been challenging and of course with the snow that came particularly overnight on top of what we have previously, we have a lot of work in front of us, that’s for sure.”

The city is asking the public for patience as officials say they understand the frustrations, especially with priority level three roads in neighbourhoods.

“We are going to do our best to get into those priority three roads as quickly as possible, but unfortunately, it’s going to take some time. It always does; it can be up to 48 hours if not more depending on the conditions,” said Anderson.

“In those circumstances, we are really asking for patience. We are also asking for some respect for our drivers, too. “

The city is also asking the public for help by assisting nearby neighbours in need, and keeping parked cars off of public roads.

Doug Lessard and his 70 year-old tractor is doing exactly that, helping those in need around his home.

“I just care about people and have done this all my life,” said Lessard.

“You see the old folks out here and they can’t shovel, so I help them out.“

And with more snow in the forecast, even more snow clearing will need to be done in the days ahead.

City crews will continue to prioritize the city’s major artery routes to ensure that they remain passable for emergency vehicles, essential operations and the flow of needed goods and services.

