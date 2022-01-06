Okanagan weather: Snow to continue to end of week

Heavy snow will continue throughout Thursday, with 10 to 25 centimetres possible by the time it eases late Friday.
For Thursday, morning temperatures will be in the minus double digits, though the mercury will approach minus single digits by Friday as light snow continues.
Snow lingers into the day on Friday for most areas. Sunshine will return for the second weekend of 2022 on Sunday following another round of clouds on Saturday with a chance of flurries.
Daytime highs will stay just below freezing both days before rising above 0C, as clouds roll back in next week.
