Weather

Okanagan weather: Snow to continue to end of week

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted January 6, 2022 1:02 pm
An additional 5 to 10 centimetres of snow is possible in the Central Okanagan into the weekend.
An additional 5 to 10 centimetres of snow is possible in the Central Okanagan into the weekend. SkyTracker Weather

Heavy snow will continue throughout Thursday, with 10 to 25 centimetres possible by the time it eases late Friday.

For Thursday, morning temperatures will be in the minus double digits, though the mercury will approach minus single digits by Friday as light snow continues.

Okanagan weather: Snow to continue to end of week - image View image in full screen
SkyTracker Weather

Snow lingers into the day on Friday for most areas. Sunshine will return for the second weekend of 2022 on Sunday following another round of clouds on Saturday with a chance of flurries.

Trending Stories
Daytime highs will stay just below freezing both days before rising above 0C, as clouds roll back in next week.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

