Fresh snow a much-needed boon for Okanagan ski resorts

With snow falling throughout B.C.’s Southern Interior and fresh powder beckoning, don’t be surprised if area ski resorts see a bump in business this weekend.

According to Environment Canada, the Okanagan and its neighbouring regions are under a snowfall warning, with five centimetres expected Thursday morning and 15 to 30 centimetres in the forecast through to Friday afternoon.

“An intense Pacific frontal system is moving through the region. Heavy snow will taper to flurries this morning,” said the national weather agency.

“Periods of heavy snow will redevelop over Fraser Canyon south, including Boston Bar, late this afternoon and over the Shuswap and North Okanagan this evening. The heavy snow will continue over these regions until Friday afternoon.”

At Big White Ski Resort near Kelowna, the resort was reporting 20 centimetres of new snow.

“When we talk about Super, Natural British Columbia, every resort is having great snow conditions,” said Big White vice-president Michael J. Ballingall.

“But we’re lucky in the Interior here, (the snow) is drier than it is in other places. And 20 centimetres of this light, fluffy snow, this is one of the days that if you can skip out of your requirements in town, this is the day you want to get up the mountain.”

Friday’s weather conditions will see periods of snow with a high of -2 C and a low of -7 C. Come the weekend, though, Saturday will see a mix of sun and cloud, plus a high of -2 C, with Sunday expected to be mainly sunny and a high of 0 C.

In other words, fantastic skiing conditions.

“Come Saturday and Sunday, it’s going to be absolutely magical on that mountain,” said Ballingall.

At SilverStar Mountain Resort near Vernon, at 10 a.m., 14 centimetres had fallen in the past 24 hours.

At Apex Mountain Resort near Penticton, 22 centimetres of fresh snow was reported.

“It is absolutely fantastic,” said resort manager James Shalman. “It’s still snowing and more snow is in the forecast.”

Shalman said the resort also received 20 to 30 centimetres earlier in the week, “so, add all that up and it’s absolutely fantastic.”

The uptick business would be highly welcomed, said Shalman, noting Apex has been challenged by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, let alone the bitterly cold temperatures in December and November’s highway closures because of flooding damage.

“This is one of the most challenging seasons we’ve had in a while,” said Shalman. “The road closures, COVID, staffing (issues) and then the temperatures during Christmas break.”

Shalman said the Omicron variant is creating staffing issues, “so we’re operating pretty skinny as far as staffing goes, doing everything we can to stay open. But we’ve definitely had some challenging times this year.”

View image in full screen Conditions at SilverStar Mountain Resort near Vernon. Jackson Parker

In related news, SilverStar announced on Thursday that, due to staff shortages, there may be temporary closures of lifts plus food and beverage outlets, as well as activities and events.

If you plan on visiting your local ski hill, masks are mandatory, including on lifts and in lineups, along with social distancing.

“It’s time to wear a mask everywhere,” said Ballingall. “In lift lines, in buildings, in the gondola. Stay six feet apart, wash your hands, do all the protocols that we’ve learned for the past two years.

“With this (Omicron) variant around, it’s really time to reinforce that.”

Shalman said skiing is a “fun and safe activity … but with conditions like this, it’s absolutely phenomenal.”

