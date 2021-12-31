Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Chilly, but bluebird day at Okanagan ski resorts

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 31, 2021 7:41 pm
A view from SilverStar Resort near Vernon, B.C., on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. View image in full screen
A view from SilverStar Resort near Vernon, B.C., on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. Submitted

It was a bluebird day at local ski resorts as the Okanagan prepared to ring in 2022.

From SilverStar Ski Resort in the north to Apex Mountain Resort in the south, the region was awash in blue skies — along with chilly temperatures.

At Apex near Penticton, it was -19 C on Friday afternoon, but the negative numbers didn’t stop skiers and snowboarders. The resort’s parking lot was full, as locals took advantage of the sunny conditions.

Click to play video: 'How to hit the slopes safely this ski season' How to hit the slopes safely this ski season
How to hit the slopes safely this ski season – Dec 8, 2021

All four of Apex’s lifts are operational, and 78 of 80 runs were open on Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

At SilverStar near Vernon, it was also -19 C, along with great conditions. Ten of the resort’s 11 lifts were open, as were 122 of 133 runs.

Resort spokesperson Ian Jenkins temperatures have risen from earlier in the week, and that trend should continue through the weekend.

A view from Big White Ski Resort near Kelowna, B.C., on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. View image in full screen
A view from Big White Ski Resort near Kelowna, B.C., on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. Big White Ski Resort

For Saturday, the resort is projecting the mercury to rise from -16 C on Saturday morning to -8 C on Monday. Light snow is also expected through the weekend.

At Big White near Kelowna, it was -19 C on Friday afternoon. The ski resort had 93 of 119 runs open, along with 14 of 15 lifts.

Earlier in the week, Big White posted on its Twitter feed that blue skies can be deceiving and that temperatures will be chillier while riding chairlifts.

Story continues below advertisement

Click to play video: 'Investing in a mountain or skip property' Investing in a mountain or skip property
Investing in a mountain or skip property – Dec 15, 2021
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kelowna tagOkanagan tagcentral okanagan tagVernon tagsouth okanagan tagNorth Okanagan tagbig white tagBig White Ski Resort tagApex Mountain Resort tagSilverstar Mountain Resort tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers