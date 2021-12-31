Chilly, but bluebird day at Okanagan ski resorts

Send this page to someone via email

It was a bluebird day at local ski resorts as the Okanagan prepared to ring in 2022.

From SilverStar Ski Resort in the north to Apex Mountain Resort in the south, the region was awash in blue skies — along with chilly temperatures.

At Apex near Penticton, it was -19 C on Friday afternoon, but the negative numbers didn’t stop skiers and snowboarders. The resort’s parking lot was full, as locals took advantage of the sunny conditions.

5:54 How to hit the slopes safely this ski season How to hit the slopes safely this ski season – Dec 8, 2021

All four of Apex’s lifts are operational, and 78 of 80 runs were open on Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

At SilverStar near Vernon, it was also -19 C, along with great conditions. Ten of the resort’s 11 lifts were open, as were 122 of 133 runs.

Resort spokesperson Ian Jenkins temperatures have risen from earlier in the week, and that trend should continue through the weekend.

View image in full screen A view from Big White Ski Resort near Kelowna, B.C., on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. Big White Ski Resort

For Saturday, the resort is projecting the mercury to rise from -16 C on Saturday morning to -8 C on Monday. Light snow is also expected through the weekend.

At Big White near Kelowna, it was -19 C on Friday afternoon. The ski resort had 93 of 119 runs open, along with 14 of 15 lifts.

Earlier in the week, Big White posted on its Twitter feed that blue skies can be deceiving and that temperatures will be chillier while riding chairlifts.

Story continues below advertisement

With these chilly temperatures, please stay safe! Wear extra layers, cover all exposed skin, use hot packs/warmers for your boots and gloves, take regular breaks indoors, and eat well – food is energy and will help keep you warm! Find more tips here: https://t.co/5sm4xn2ntv — Big White Ski Resort (@BigWhite) December 26, 2021

4:18 Investing in a mountain or skip property Investing in a mountain or skip property – Dec 15, 2021