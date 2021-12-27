Menu

News

Rescue crews searching for missing snowboarder at Big White

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted December 27, 2021 12:24 pm
Big White Ski Resort. View image in full screen
Big White Ski Resort. Global News

An missing snowboarder is the focus of a search effort at Big White Ski Resort.

The Kelowna Regional RCMP said they received a report at approximately 5:10 p.m. on Dec. 26, that a 42-year-old man from Kelowna, who had been snowboarding with friends and not yet returned, hours after last being seen.

Highway washouts expected to take toll on the Okanagan's already struggling tourism industry
Highway washouts expected to take toll on the Okanagan's already struggling tourism industry – Nov 25, 2021

He was last seen at 1 p.m. at the Gem Lake chair lift as he prepared to do his last run of the day, Cpl. Tammy Lobb said in a press release.

Lobb said the Kelowna Regional RCMP is working closely with Big White Ski Patrol as well as searchers from COSAR and NSR.

B.C. floods: More flights coming to connect Kelowna, Lower Mainland, minister says

“A search was conducted last evening but was called off at 12:45 a.m. due to inclement weather and poor visibility,” she said.  “The search is being conducted in the backcountry of Big White where the snowpack is unstable and is subject to considerable and high avalanche risks.”

The search is resuming today.

B.C. ski resorts racing to fill jobs ahead of the busy winter season
B.C. ski resorts racing to fill jobs ahead of the busy winter season – Oct 13, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Boxing Day tagCOSAR tagAvalanche Risk tagMissing snowboarder tagBig White Ski Resport tagGem Lake Chair lift tagKelwona RCMP tag

