Rescue crews searching for missing snowboarder at Big White

Send this page to someone via email

An missing snowboarder is the focus of a search effort at Big White Ski Resort.

The Kelowna Regional RCMP said they received a report at approximately 5:10 p.m. on Dec. 26, that a 42-year-old man from Kelowna, who had been snowboarding with friends and not yet returned, hours after last being seen.

2:07 Highway washouts expected to take toll on the Okanagan’s already struggling tourism industry Highway washouts expected to take toll on the Okanagan’s already struggling tourism industry – Nov 25, 2021

He was last seen at 1 p.m. at the Gem Lake chair lift as he prepared to do his last run of the day, Cpl. Tammy Lobb said in a press release.

Story continues below advertisement

Lobb said the Kelowna Regional RCMP is working closely with Big White Ski Patrol as well as searchers from COSAR and NSR.

“A search was conducted last evening but was called off at 12:45 a.m. due to inclement weather and poor visibility,” she said. “The search is being conducted in the backcountry of Big White where the snowpack is unstable and is subject to considerable and high avalanche risks.”

The search is resuming today.

4:29 B.C. ski resorts racing to fill jobs ahead of the busy winter season B.C. ski resorts racing to fill jobs ahead of the busy winter season – Oct 13, 2021