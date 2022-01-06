Glanbrook Coun. Brenda Johnson will not seek re-election in 2022

Send this page to someone via email

Glanbrook will have a new voice at Hamilton city council following October’s municipal election.

Coun. Brenda Johnson, who has represented the ward since 2010, has announced that she will not seek re-election this year.

Johnson says it’s time for a change and Glanbrook deserves “fresh eyes.”

“I came into this job with a list of things that I wanted to do,” says Johnson, “and a big chunk of that list is done.”

She cites the construction of recreational amenities, like skate parks and splash pads, among her accomplishments.

Johnson adds that construction of a new Glanbrook recreation centre is among the priorities that she has not been able to see through to completion, progress slowed “significantly” by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Johnson is the second incumbent councillor to announce plans to retire from city council this year, joining Ward 4 Coun. Sam Merulla.

Voters in Ward 5 will also elect a new representative in October.

Russ Powers was appointed in late 2021 to serve out the remainder of the term, after former Ward 5 councillor Chad Collins was elected MP for the federal riding of Hamilton—East/Stoney Creek.