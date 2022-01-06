Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Glanbrook Coun. Brenda Johnson will not seek re-election in 2022

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted January 6, 2022 4:01 pm
Glanbrook residents will have a new representative on city council, following the October 2022 municipal election.
Glanbrook residents will have a new representative on city council, following the October 2022 municipal election. Ken Mann / Global News

Glanbrook will have a new voice at Hamilton city council following October’s municipal election.

Coun. Brenda Johnson, who has represented the ward since 2010, has announced that she will not seek re-election this year.

Johnson says it’s time for a change and Glanbrook deserves “fresh eyes.”

Read more: Hamilton city councillors vote against ranked ballot in next municipal election

“I came into this job with a list of things that I wanted to do,” says Johnson, “and a big chunk of that list is done.”

Trending Stories

She cites the construction of recreational amenities, like skate parks and splash pads, among her accomplishments.

Johnson adds that construction of a new Glanbrook recreation centre is among the priorities that she has not been able to see through to completion, progress slowed “significantly” by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Survey suggests Hamiltonians dissatisfied with leadership, content with neighbourhood

Johnson is the second incumbent councillor to announce plans to retire from city council this year, joining Ward 4 Coun. Sam Merulla.

Voters in Ward 5 will also elect a new representative in October.

Russ Powers was appointed in late 2021 to serve out the remainder of the term, after former Ward 5 councillor Chad Collins was elected MP for the federal riding of Hamilton—East/Stoney Creek.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton city council tagGlanbrook tagmount hope tagbinbrook tagBrenda Johnson tag2022 municipal election tagGlanbrook Coun. Brenda Johnson tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers