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1 comment

  1. datters
    September 8, 2026 at 3:05 pm

    What the heck is this semi-comedy routine? Lame and very, very tacky.

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Politics

B.C. Premier David Eby to speak as Canada’s counter-tariffs now in effect

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 8, 2026 2:38 pm
1 min read
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Watch the announcement live above.
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B.C. Premier David Eby is set to speak on Tuesday afternoon as Canada’s counter-tariffs are now in effect on billions of dollars’ worth of U.S. goods.

Eby will speak at 12:15 p.m. PT and that will be live-streamed above.

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Prime Minister Mark Carney vowed to match Trump’s recently imposed 50 per cent tariffs “dollar-for-dollar,” and trade negotiations fell apart last month.

As the country pivots away from the United States, Carney is warning Canadians that “this won’t be easy, and I won’t pretend otherwise.” He added that the alternative would be far worse.

-with files from Ariel Rabinovitch

This story will be updated following the press conference.

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