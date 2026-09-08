B.C. Premier David Eby to speak as Canada’s counter-tariffs now in effect

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B.C. Premier David Eby is set to speak on Tuesday afternoon as Canada’s counter-tariffs are now in effect on billions of dollars’ worth of U.S. goods.

Eby will speak at 12:15 p.m. PT and that will be live-streamed above.

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Prime Minister Mark Carney vowed to match Trump’s recently imposed 50 per cent tariffs “dollar-for-dollar,” and trade negotiations fell apart last month.

As the country pivots away from the United States, Carney is warning Canadians that “this won’t be easy, and I won’t pretend otherwise.” He added that the alternative would be far worse.

-with files from Ariel Rabinovitch

This story will be updated following the press conference.