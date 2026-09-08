B.C. Premier David Eby to speak as Canada’s counter-tariffs now in effect

B.C. Premier David Eby is set to speak on Tuesday afternoon as Canada’s counter-tariffs are now in effect on billions of dollars’ worth of U.S. goods.
Eby will speak at 12:15 p.m. PT and that will be live-streamed above.
Get daily National news
Prime Minister Mark Carney vowed to match Trump’s recently imposed 50 per cent tariffs “dollar-for-dollar,” and trade negotiations fell apart last month.
As the country pivots away from the United States, Carney is warning Canadians that “this won’t be easy, and I won’t pretend otherwise.” He added that the alternative would be far worse.
- More Nova Scotians add their names to petition calling for return of uranium ban
- Saskatchewan tax on American liquor kicks in for retailers amid trade standoff
- Back-to-school looks different for university students campaigning in Quebec election
- Inside the Ford government’s pause on all freedom of information requests
-with files from Ariel Rabinovitch
This story will be updated following the press conference.
Write a comment