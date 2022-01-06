Menu

Canada

London, Ont. police turn to public for help in locating missing 29-year-old woman

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted January 6, 2022 2:18 pm
The London Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 29-year-old Samantha Janes of London. View image in full screen
The London Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 29-year-old Samantha Janes of London. Supplied by London Police

Police are turning to the public for help in locating a 29-year-old woman last seen on Monday in east London, Ont.

Police have described Samantha Janes of London as Indigenous, around five feet six inches tall and weighing around 110 pounds with a thin build, long, straight brown hair and brown eyes.

Janes has a scar on her face and cheekbones and was last seen with her hair worn up in a messy bun and wearing a wine-coloured windbreaker and black and white pyjama pants, police said.

Read more: London, Ont. police turn to public in locating missing 15-year-old girl

She is known to frequent the downtown core and was last seen at 8 a.m. on Jan. 3 in the 300 block of Hamilton Road.

Police say they and her family are concerned for her whereabouts, and ask members of the public with knowledge of her location to contact them at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

