Canada

London, Ont. police turn to public in locating missing 15-year-old girl

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted January 5, 2022 5:23 pm
Police are turning to the public for help in locating a 15-year-old girl, last seen on New Year’s Day in northwest London, Ont.

Police have described Alexis Harris of London as a Caucasian female with a thin build; long, brown, straight hair; blue eyes, and a nose ring.

She was last seen in the northwest end of the city wearing a red coat and black jogging pants, police said.

No further detail was provided regarding specifically where or when on New Year’s Day Alexis was last seen.

Police say they and her family are concerned for her whereabouts, and ask members of the public with knowledge of her location to contact them at 519-661-5670, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

