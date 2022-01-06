Menu

Health

6 more deaths, hospitalizations reach 263 due to COVID-19 in Manitoba

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted January 6, 2022 2:19 pm
Manitoba's hospitalization numbers are rising due to COVID-19. View image in full screen
Manitoba's hospitalization numbers are rising due to COVID-19. Getty Images

Hospitalizations have reached 263 in Manitoba as the Omicron COVID-19 variant continues to spike in the province.

The province reported Thursday that total hospitalizations had reached 263, along with 33 ICU patients. This is an increase from 252 and 30, respectively, since Wednesday.

An additional six people have also died, bringing the province’s total to 1,408.

The record for the highest number of Manitobans in hospital was 361 on Dec. 4, 2020, according to records kept by Global News, which was before the vaccine was widely available.

On Wednesday, there were 6,162 tests completed.

The province also reported 2,548 new cases, however, that number is not accurate, due to changes in how the province is collecting COVID-19 case data. Most Manitobans who request a test will receive a rapid antigen test, and the results are not recorded. Those who test positive and meet specific criteria are then given a PCR test, which is recorded. There is also currently a backlog of tests.

Read more: Staff shortage due to COVID-19 affecting Winnipeg Transit, fire paramedic services, says mayor

On Wednesday, the Winnipeg police service’s chief declared a state of emergency in order to redeploy officers from community services and the guns and gangs unit to general patrol.

Thursday, Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman said the staffing shortages felt in the WPS were also being felt in the civic administration, Winnipeg Transit and Winnipeg’s Fire Paramedic Service.

