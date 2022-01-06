N.S. woman charged with attempted murder after man stabbed in abdomen

Send this page to someone via email

An woman from Antigonish, N.S. has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing Monday night that sent one man to hospital.

RCMP said they were called at around 11:45 p.m. on Jan. 3 to an assault at an “establishment” on College Street.

“The assault was alleged to have occurred between two groups of people,” police noted in a news release.

When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old man who had bene stabbed in the abdomen. He was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Two people were initially arrested at the scene: a 27-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman. The man was released without charges after being held in custody overnight.

Cassandra Jane Desmond, 30, of Antigonish, has been charged with attempted murder. She appeared in court via teleconference and was released on conditions. She will return to court on Jan. 26.