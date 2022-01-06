Menu

Comments

Crime

N.S. woman charged with attempted murder after man stabbed in abdomen

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted January 6, 2022 1:14 pm
Antigonish RCMP has charged a woman with attempted murder after a stabbing on College St. in Antigonish. View image in full screen
Antigonish RCMP has charged a woman with attempted murder after a stabbing on College St. in Antigonish. File/Global News

An woman from Antigonish, N.S. has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing Monday night that sent one man to hospital.

RCMP said they were called at around 11:45 p.m. on Jan. 3 to an assault at an “establishment” on College Street.

Read more: N.S. RCMP investigating shooting and stabbing at Halloween party

“The assault was alleged to have occurred between two groups of people,” police noted in a news release.

When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old man who had bene stabbed in the abdomen. He was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Two people were initially arrested at the scene: a 27-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman. The man was released without charges after being held in custody overnight.

Cassandra Jane Desmond, 30, of Antigonish, has been charged with attempted murder. She appeared in court via teleconference and was released on conditions. She will return to court on Jan. 26.

