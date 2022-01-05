Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra cancels upcoming concerts

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra (WSO) has decided to cancel its mid-January concerts due to COVID-19.

The Jan. 15 performances of Copland: Suite from Appalachian Spring and Haydn, Mozart & Copland, along with the Jan. 16 WSO Kids Concert of Jack and the Beanstalk have been called off.

“Our main priority is always the health and well-being of our patrons, musicians and staff,” said Executive Director Angela Birdsell in a release.

“The startling rise in cases over the past few weeks has forced us to make this difficult decision.”

As of Wednesday, the WSO has yet to make a choice regarding the Winnipeg New Music Festival that’s scheduled to run later this month.

Ticket holders of the canceled shows have the option of receiving a gift certificate for the value of the ticket(s), donating their ticket(s) back to the WSO for a charitable tax receipt, or getting a full refund.

The WSO plans to keep patrons informed of any further changes, postponements or cancellations.