Entertainment

Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra cancels upcoming concerts

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted January 5, 2022 5:38 pm
Members of the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra prepared for their new season with a dress rehearsal Friday Oct. 13, 2019. View image in full screen
Members of the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra prepared for their new season with a dress rehearsal Friday Oct. 13, 2019. Rudi Pawlychyn / Global News / File

The Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra (WSO) has decided to cancel its mid-January concerts due to COVID-19.

The Jan. 15 performances of Copland: Suite from Appalachian Spring and Haydn, Mozart & Copland, along with the Jan. 16 WSO Kids Concert of Jack and the Beanstalk have been called off.

Click to play video: 'JUNO Award nominee Don Amero joins the WSO' JUNO Award nominee Don Amero joins the WSO
JUNO Award nominee Don Amero joins the WSO – Oct 22, 2021

“Our main priority is always the health and well-being of our patrons, musicians and staff,” said Executive Director Angela Birdsell in a release.

“The startling rise in cases over the past few weeks has forced us to make this difficult decision.”

Read more: Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra returns to limited audience for first time in months

As of Wednesday, the WSO has yet to make a choice regarding the Winnipeg New Music Festival that’s scheduled to run later this month.

Ticket holders of the canceled shows have the option of receiving a gift certificate for the value of the ticket(s), donating their ticket(s) back to the WSO for a charitable tax receipt, or getting a full refund.

The WSO plans to keep patrons informed of any further changes, postponements or cancellations.

