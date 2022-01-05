Menu

Crime

Police investigate robbery reported Tuesday at Freedom Mobile store in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 5, 2022 11:38 am
Waterloo Regional Police released these photos in connection to a robbery in Kitchener on Tuesday.
Waterloo Regional Police released these photos in connection to a robbery in Kitchener on Tuesday. Waterloo Regional Police

Waterloo Regional Police say they are continuing to investigate a robbery that was reported at a cellphone store in Kitchener on Tuesday evening.

Officers were called to the Freedom Mobile store in Laurentian Plaza on Westmount Road, near Ottawa Street, at around 7 p.m. for the reported crime.

Read more: Man pulled from vehicle, stabbed in downtown Kitchener on Monday night: police

Police say that two men entered the business and threatened an employee.

They then allegedly took merchandise before fleeing the scene on foot.

Read more: 3 cars stolen from used car dealership in Kitchener at Christmas

The employee was not injured as a result of the incident.

On Tuesday, police released photos of the suspects on Twitter. They also warned residents that there would be a large police presence in the area as a result of the investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

