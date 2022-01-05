Police investigate robbery reported Tuesday at Freedom Mobile store in Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they are continuing to investigate a robbery that was reported at a cellphone store in Kitchener on Tuesday evening.

Officers were called to the Freedom Mobile store in Laurentian Plaza on Westmount Road, near Ottawa Street, at around 7 p.m. for the reported crime.

Police say that two men entered the business and threatened an employee.

They then allegedly took merchandise before fleeing the scene on foot.

The employee was not injured as a result of the incident.

On Tuesday, police released photos of the suspects on Twitter. They also warned residents that there would be a large police presence in the area as a result of the investigation.

Looking to identify the two males in these images in connection to this investigation. Robbery occurred at the Freedom Mobile store at the Laurentian Plaza in Kitchener. Suspects stole several items before fleeing on foot. Call police or @WaterlooCrime with any info. https://t.co/M35hU3GxiT pic.twitter.com/KwOJTep900 — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) January 5, 2022

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.