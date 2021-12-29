Menu

Comments closed.

Crime

3 cars stolen from used car dealership in Kitchener at Christmas

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 29, 2021 12:45 pm
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle . View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle . Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating after several cars went missing from a used car dealership in Kitchener on Christmas.

Police say officers were called to the dealership on Victoria Street North on Christmas Day at around 3 p.m.

They say someone had entered the dealership and stolen three vehicles as well as numerous sets of keys for others.

Police believe the incident occurred sometime overnight between Dec. 24 and Dec. 25.

They are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

