Man pulled from vehicle, stabbed in downtown Kitchener on Monday night: police

Waterloo Regional Police say they are continuing to investigate a stabbing in downtown Kitchener on Monday night.

Police say the incident began when a black vehicle pulled up to the intersection of King and Queen streets and the occupants got into a verbal altercation with two men and a woman who were walking along King Street.

They say the driver of the vehicle was pulled out by the men and stabbed. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the woman in the passenger’s seat then got out to assist and was also assaulted. She would also be taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

They say one of the suspects attempted to take the vehicle before fleeing with the others. The trio was last spotted walking eastbound on King Street.