Crime

Man pulled from vehicle, stabbed in downtown Kitchener on Monday night: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 4, 2022 11:58 am
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say they are continuing to investigate a stabbing in downtown Kitchener on Monday night.

Police say the incident began when a black vehicle pulled up to the intersection of King and Queen streets and the occupants got into a verbal altercation with two men and a woman who were walking along King Street.

Read more: 3 cars stolen from used car dealership in Kitchener at Christmas

They say the driver of the vehicle was pulled out by the men and stabbed. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the woman in the passenger’s seat then got out to assist and was also assaulted. She would also be taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more: Kitchener woman arrested after newborn baby abandoned at side of road

They say one of the suspects attempted to take the vehicle before fleeing with the others. The trio was last spotted walking eastbound on King Street.

