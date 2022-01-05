Free Rapid Antigen COVID-19 tests being distributed at Wilfrid Laurier University

Send this page to someone via email

The Ministry of Health will be distributing free Rapid Antigen COVID-19 tests at Wilfrid Laurier University for the next three days.

On its website, the province said the tests will be available Wednesday, Thursday and Friday beginning at 10 a.m. at the Lazaridis School of Business & Economics which is located at 64 University Ave. W. in Waterloo.

On Twitter, the university said the tests will be available off of the parking lot of the Lazaridis School.

It also noted that parking would be free and the tests would be available on a first come, first serve basis. There is only one test kit available per person.

Story continues below advertisement

The province is asking those who are planning to get kits to go only if they are free of symptoms for COVID-19.

Ministry of Health pop-up distribution of rapid tests. 📍: Lazaridis School of Business & Economics; entrance off of parking lot. Free parking available.

🗓️: Jan. 5, 6 + 7 starting at 10:00am *Rapid tests are first come first served & supply may run out. https://t.co/IobVDpcuZu pic.twitter.com/HAKPtv8gym — Wilfrid Laurier University (@Laurier) January 4, 2022