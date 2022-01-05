SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Free Rapid Antigen COVID-19 tests being distributed at Wilfrid Laurier University

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 5, 2022 11:06 am
Click to play video: 'New round of COVID restrictions begin on Wednesday in Ontario' New round of COVID restrictions begin on Wednesday in Ontario
New round of COVID restrictions begin on Wednesday in Ontario

The Ministry of Health will be distributing free Rapid Antigen COVID-19 tests at Wilfrid Laurier University for the next three days.

On its website, the province said the tests will be available Wednesday, Thursday and Friday beginning at 10 a.m. at the Lazaridis School of Business & Economics which is located at 64 University Ave. W. in Waterloo.

Read more: Online learning, business closures, restrictions and surgery reductions begin again in Ontario

On Twitter, the university said the tests will be available off of the parking lot of the Lazaridis School.

It also noted that parking would be free and the tests would be available on a first come, first serve basis. There is only one test kit available per person.

Trending Stories

Read more: Waterloo Region opens new COVID-19 vaccination clinic in downtown Kitchener

Story continues below advertisement

The province is asking those who are planning to get kits to go only if they are free of symptoms for COVID-19.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Coronavirus tagCOVID tagKitchener news tagWaterloo news tagWaterloo Public Health tagKitchener-Waterloo taglaurier tagLaurier news tagKitchener COVID tests tagWaterloo free COVID tests tagWilfrid Laurier University COVID Tests tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers