Waterloo Region opens new COVID-19 vaccination clinic in downtown Kitchener

Waterloo Region says a new COVID-19 vaccine clinic has opened at its headquarters in downtown Kitchener.

It says Hourglass HR, a recruiting company, will be operating and staffing the vaccination clinic at 150 Frederick St.

“We appreciate this opportunity to partner with Hourglass HR and their capacity to operate and staff the regional vaccination clinic at 150 Frederick Street seven days a week,” stated Vickie Murray, who is leading the region’s vaccine rollout.

“Their health human resources capabilities are making it possible for us to get more third doses in arms as quickly as possible.”

The region says the new clinic will be able to administer more than 2,000 additional third doses of COVID-19 vaccine on a weekly basis.

The new appointment openings will be made available through the region’s website.

So far, 159,366 area residents have received a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine.