Teen loses licence after officers see him doing doughnuts in school lot: Guelph police

Guelph police say a teenager temporarily lost his driver’s licence after officers caught him doing doughnuts and driving recklessly in a high school parking lot on Monday night.
Officers on patrol spotted vehicles in the parking lot of Bishop Macdonell High School on Clair Road at around 8:30 p.m.
In a news release, police said the vehicles were doing doughnuts and driving “slalom-style” around light posts.
“One vehicle was observed doing doughnuts while a male passenger sat on the door ledge with his upper body outside the vehicle,” police said.
Trending Stories
That vehicle was stopped and the 17-year-old driver was charged with stunt driving.
His driver’s licence was suspended for 30 days and his vehicle was impounded for 14 days, police said.
70 arrested during ‘Project Takeover’
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments