Crime

Teen loses licence after officers see him doing doughnuts in school lot: Guelph police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted January 5, 2022 9:27 am
Guelph police say a 17-year-old has been charged with stunt driving. View image in full screen
Guelph police say a 17-year-old has been charged with stunt driving. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say a teenager temporarily lost his driver’s licence after officers caught him doing doughnuts and driving recklessly in a high school parking lot on Monday night.

Officers on patrol spotted vehicles in the parking lot of Bishop Macdonell High School on Clair Road at around 8:30 p.m.

Pickup truck speeds through RIDE check in Guelph, police say

In a news release, police said the vehicles were doing doughnuts and driving “slalom-style” around light posts.

“One vehicle was observed doing doughnuts while a male passenger sat on the door ledge with his upper body outside the vehicle,” police said.

That vehicle was stopped and the 17-year-old driver was charged with stunt driving.

His driver’s licence was suspended for 30 days and his vehicle was impounded for 14 days, police said.

Click to play video: '70 arrested during ‘Project Takeover’' 70 arrested during ‘Project Takeover’
70 arrested during ‘Project Takeover’ – Jun 29, 2021
