Pickup truck speeds through RIDE check in Guelph, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say they are looking for the driver of a pickup truck that sped through a RIDE check on New Year’s Eve and nearly hit two officers.

In a news release on Tuesday, police said officers were checking vehicles on Gordon Street just north of Water Street at about 10:15 p.m. last Friday when a red Ford F-150 pickup truck entered the lane.

“As officers signalled the driver to stop, the truck accelerated, nearly hitting two officers,” police said.

The truck was last seen northbound on Gordon Street crossing over Wellington Street. Officer did not go after the truck because of the risk to public safety.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said they believe the same truck fled from officers on the evening of Dec. 23 after officers were called to a parking lot on Woodlawn Road.

A woman called to report she had located her spouse’s stolen pickup truck.

“Officers attended and attempted to block in the truck, but the driver went over a curb and sidewalk and exited the parking lot,” police said. “It was snowing at the time and officers did not pursue the truck in the interest of public safety.”

Anyone with information about the truck or its driver is asked to call police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7342. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

2:17 York police grappling with shortage of drug recognition experts due to COVID-19 York police grappling with shortage of drug recognition experts due to COVID-19