Edmonton Oilers Connor McDavid misses practice after positive COVID-19 test

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid didn’t practice Tuesday in Toronto after testing positive for COVID-19.

Fellow centre Derek Ryan also didn’t skate.

“They both tested positive this morning. They’ll have another test today and see where they’re at,” said head coach Dave Tippett.

McDavid and Ryan are in the same boat that Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews was in on Monday. Matthews tested positive from a rapid test. He then took a PCR test which came back negative on Tuesday.

Matthews was held out of practice Tuesday and took another test. He’s not been ruled out for the game against the Oilers scheduled in Toronto on Wednesday.

McDavid, who leads the NHL in scoring with 53 points in 33 games, had COVID-19 in October 2020 with mild symptoms.

The Oilers are mired in a 2-8-2 slump that sees them barely hanging on to the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

The game against the Maple Leafs can be heard on 630 CHED Wednesday with the Face-off Show at 3:30 p.m. The game starts at 5 p.m.