COVID-19: N.S. estimates 6,439 active cases as hospital outbreaks grow

Nova Scotia is reporting 1,020 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, and an increase in hospitalizations from the previous day.

There are now 40 people in hospital with the virus, including five in ICU. Their ages range from 26 to 98 years old and the average age is 70.

In comparison, there were 36 people in hospital on Monday, with four in ICU.

According to the province, of those in hospital:

about 10 per cent have had a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine

about 61 per cent are fully vaccinated (two doses)

about 3 per cent are partially vaccinated

about 26 per cent are unvaccinated

There are currently an estimated 6,439 active cases in Nova Scotia.

The province noted that 102 of the 2,913 positive lab results from Saturday to Monday were repeat positives.

Hospital outbreaks

The Nova Scotia Health Authority is reporting new outbreaks at the Cape Breton Regional Hospital, Northside General Hospital and a new ward at the Victoria General site of the QEII Health Sciences Centre.

The outbreaks involve fewer than five patients at each facility.

Meanwhile, the outbreak in a ward at the Halifax Infirmary has now grown to 12 patients.

In addition, there are ongoing outbreaks at the Halifax Infirmary, Dartmouth General Hospital, Victoria General site of the QEII Health Sciences Centre, St. Martha’s Regional Hospital in Antigonish and New Waterford Consolidated Hospital.

Fewer than 10 patients in each of those facilities have tested positive.

In every outbreak, NSHA said patients are being closely monitored, while other infection prevention and control measures are in place.

Back-to-school concerns

Students across the province are currently scheduled to return to school from winter break on Jan. 10.

Dr. Robert Strang, the province’s chief medical officer of health, has said that students will be back in the classroom, despite other provinces — including New Brunswick — opting for remote learning.

On Monday, Strang said he was cautiously optimistic because hospitalizations remain low despite record case numbers, and for the moment no further public health measures are planned.

“We can accept a fair degree of spread of the virus to allow us to continue to do some of the things that protect our mental and emotional well-being and minimize financial impacts,” Strang said to reporters.

The Nova Scotia Teachers Union disagrees and has voiced their concern, calling for the province to begin the semester with online learning instead.

“We are not going to be able to operate schools functionally, because we’re going to have so many school staff stuck in self-isolation protocols,” union president Paul Wozney said Tuesday.

“Our position is that remote learning should be instituted for at least two weeks, and then re-evaluated on a weekly basis through the lens of epidemiology.”

The Liberal Party is also calling for more answers on Nova Scotia’s back-to-school plan.

In a statement, the Liberals said schools need enhanced measures, such as take-home rapid tests, especially since Public Health is no longer providing contact tracing for schools.

“This government needs to ensure that rapid test kits will continue to be provided to each and every student, especially if they’ll no longer be told they’re

a close contact of someone with the virus,” says Education critic Derek Mombourquette, in the release.

“When kids get home from school next week, there should be rapid tests in their backpack.”

The premier and top doctor are scheduled to hold a COVID-19 briefing Wednesday at 3 p.m.

The briefing will be held remotely — via teleconference.

Mombourquette said the premier needs to explain at the briefing what learning will look like if schools are forced to close due to COVID-19 cases.

"No uncertainties. Nova Scotians need to know now what to expect," he said.

Outbreak at Metro Turning Point shelter

All new intakes have been suspended at Metro Turning Point, an emergency shelter near downtown Halifax, after seven visitors tested positive for COVID-19.

Shelter Nova Scotia said a positive case was first identified on Saturday evening. Following rapid tests on the remaining guests, six more cases were identified.

“Five of the guests who tested positive are isolating and recovering in hotel rooms. One person has been admitted to hospital. All remaining guests at the shelter are required to isolate on site until midnight Wednesday January 12th and are following public health’s testing guidelines,” read a release.

Shelter Nova Scotia said they will be reassessing the situation once the isolation period is over. They are also facilitating PCR testing for employees and guests “periodically throughout isolation.”

Metro Turning Point is an emergency shelter for male-identifying and nonbinary people.

— with a file from The Canadian Press