Saskatoon athlete swimming her way towards Olympic dream

Send this page to someone via email

Sydney Carroll has made it one step closer to competing at the Olympics.

She was one of 12 swimmers recently named to the Canadian national artistic swim team.

The swimming lifestyle is nothing new to the Carroll family. The 19-year-old said she got started later in swimming after being around the pool so much it piqued her interest.

“My parents are both actually coaches,” said Carroll. “I was sitting around the pool with the girls, I could see the girls doing syncro. Out of the blue, I wanted to try it. I liked it. It got me to where I am today.”

1:52 Heroes save couple whose car plunged into a Surrey swimming pool Heroes save couple whose car plunged into a Surrey swimming pool – Dec 16, 2021

Her mother, Mary, is no stranger to the Olympics. She has been a competitor once and coached three times at the games, most recently for Rylan Weins at 2020 Summer Games.

Story continues below advertisement

Mary says Sydney is very driven, not only in the pool — being on the Olympic team has been her lifelong dream — but also balancing her schooling at McGill University. Montreal is where she also trains for swimming.

“Her hope was to be on the senior team because they are making the team for the Paris Olympic 2024 Summer Games,” Mary told Global News. “She has her goal, it’s her dream come true, she’s training hard academically and physically. I couldn’t be more proud.”

Sydney is joined by fellow Saskatchewanian swimmer Kenzie Priddell from Regina as a selection to the senior team.

Sydney’s lifelong swim coach Brittany Leaper said it’s been a long time since two swimmers from Saskatchewan made the team, but she is not surprised.

“To have two athletes on the team from Saskatchewan,” Leaper said, “that hasn’t happened in a really long time. It’s nice to see the representation.

“It just goes to show that even though we have a small population in Saskatchewan compared to other provinces, doesn’t mean we don’t have Olympic-caliber athletes.”

The three share the opinion that Sydney has the drive, commitment and want to be an Olympian.

Story continues below advertisement

“One day (I) hope to go to the Olympics. (This is) a big step towards my dream. All my hard work in the pool paid off,” Sydney said.

Read more: Saskatoon water polo community making a splash on local sports scene

Mary says if Sydney were to compete in Paris, it would make for a great mother-daughter accomplishment and a potential family event.

“I’m going to hopefully be a coach in 2024, she’ll be swimming, my husband will be there. It will be an exciting time for sure,” Mary said.

Leaper adds that Sydney’s work ethic is second to none.

“Sydney has worked so hard, put in countless hours to achieve her goals. I don’t have a doubt that she will achieve them,” Leaper said.