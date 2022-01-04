COVID-19: N.B. reports 3 deaths, urging high-priority groups to get booster

New Brunswick is urging immunocompromised people and those in high priority groups to get their booster shots, as the province reports three more deaths due to COVID-19.
The deaths involve a person in their 70s in Zone 1 (Moncton region) and two people in their 80s in Zone 2 (Saint John region).
As of Tuesday, there are 56 hospitalized with COVID-19, including 16 in intensive care. Of those in hospital, 37 people are over the age of 60 and 11 people are on ventilators, according to the province.
“Our high-priority groups are at the greatest risk of serious illness due to COVID-19,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health in a release.
“The best way to prevent serious illness is to follow public health guidance and get your COVID-19 booster shot.”
Immunocompromised people and those in the following priority groups can book a booster dose if at least five months have passed since their second dose:
- people 50 and older
- First Nations
- residents of nursing homes and adult residential facilities, including their immediate household family members who are 18 or older
- health-care personnel – including those working in long-term care facilities, regional health authorities and Extra-Mural/Ambulance New Brunswick
- school personnel and staff at early childhood education centres and daycares
Based on PCR test results, Public Health is reporting 746 new cases of COVID-19 and 73 recoveries.
As of 11:59 p.m., the province will begin reserving PCR tests for people who are at the highest risk of being hospitalized for COVID-19.
The groups are:
- People who are symptomatic and aged 50 and over
- People who are symptomatic and immunocompromised or pregnant
- People who need a PCR test for travel
- People who are identified as a priority by Public Health
Everyone else will be advised to use a rapid test. Those who receive a positive result from a rapid test will be asked to register through a new online form and follow isolation guidelines.
Vaccinated people who have tested positive — as well as vaccinated, asymptomatic, close household contacts — will need to isolate for five days.
Unvaccinated people who have tested positive — as well as unvaccinated, asymptomatic, household contacts — will need to isolate for 10 days.
Close contacts outside of a household will be asked to mask continuously, avoid vulnerable settings and people, and limit their contacts as much as possible for at least 10 days.
If a close contact develops symptoms, they will be asked to use a rapid test unless they meet the requirements for a PCR test.
Comments