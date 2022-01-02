COVID-19: New Brunswick students preparing to move to online learning for 2 weeks

New Brunswick students are preparing to move to online learning for at least two weeks, as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the province.

Education Minister Dominic Cardy made the announcement on Friday.

Originally, students were to return to the classroom on Jan. 10, but with rising COVID-19 case counts and Omicron being highly transmissible, the ministry changed course.

“We were looking forward to welcoming students back to in-person learning in our province’s K to 12 schools on Jan. 10. Unfortunately, the situation has evolved and circumstances have changed,” said Dominic Cardy on Dec. 31.

“In light of the current situation with the Omicron variant, students will learn from home, beginning on Jan. 11 until at least Friday, Jan. 21, and this decision will be re-evaluated on the week of Jan. 17.”

Story continues below advertisement

Cardy has been clear in previous interviews that moving to online learning is not ideal because of the implications it has for student mental health and access to resources.

“This will create an impact on our at-risk and vulnerable students so we will be working with schools to look at what supports we may be able to provide, so affected students and families will be provided with more information next week,” he said.

Since early September, 193 schools have been affected by COVID-19. There have been 897 cases connected to schools.

Cardy encouraged students who were given rapid testing kits to reserve them while a back-to-school date is determined.

If you’re symptomatic, Cardy said, save them.

The kits have been in high demand. Health Minister Dorothy Shephard announced on Friday that more kits would be delivered to the province in the coming weeks.

“Please hold off on using those kits unless you become symptomatic until we have a confirmed return to school date. I appreciate everyone has those kits. Keep them warm, keep them safe at home, please don’t use those school kits until we have a confirmed back to school date for in-person learning,” Cardy said.

Advertisement