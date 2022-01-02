Menu

Health

P.E.I. logs 137 COVID-19 cases over two days, total infections triple in two weeks

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 2, 2022 3:11 pm
Click to play video: 'The Federal Economic Update’s Impact on Rural Atlantic Canadians' The Federal Economic Update’s Impact on Rural Atlantic Canadians
Canada’s Minister of Rural Economic Development, Gudie Hutchings, visits Global News Morning to discuss the impact of COVID-19 on rural Atlantic Canadians, P.E.I. potato trade issues, and her recent visit to Atlantic Canada – Dec 15, 2021

Public health officials in Prince Edward Island are reporting 137 new cases of COVID-19 over the past two days.

The province now has a staggering 867 active reported cases, representing more than half of the 1,503 total cases logged on the Island since the pandemic first emerged in the spring of 2020.

Read more: Atlantic premiers urge caution over holiday season to slow the spread of COVID-19

On Dec. 20, there had been just 504 COVID-19 infections detected on the Island since the pandemic began, meaning total cases have just about tripled in less than two weeks.

Officials say three people are in hospital due to COVID-19, and four other people in hospital for other reasons have tested positive.

Public health has limited the availability of testing clinics to those with symptoms, close contacts of identified cases and residents who have received a positive rapid test result.

Officials say more than 18,000 Islanders have now received a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Click to play video: 'Some Canadian provinces reduce COVID-19 isolation periods' Some Canadian provinces reduce COVID-19 isolation periods
Some Canadian provinces reduce COVID-19 isolation periods

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 2, 2021.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
